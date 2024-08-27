Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMLPDC Holds Global Military Tropical Medicine Course

    Students of the Military Tropical Medicine Course pose for group photo. (U.S. Navy

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Heath Zeigler 

    Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command

    During July 2024, Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) held the
    annual 4-week in-person Military Tropical Medicine (MTM) didactic course for 43 students at the
    Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. The didactic phase of the course was immediately
    followed by a 2-week hands-on field experience for 92 students throughout eight tropical infectious
    disease endemic locations around the globe during August 2024.

    The MTM course, offered as in-person and online, provides tri-service military medical providers with
    didactic content and hands-on field experiences to diagnose, treat and prevent infectious diseases to
    protect the Joint Force against tropical endemic health threats and provide healthcare to partner
    nations during global health engagement missions.

    “We often don’t receive this content in medical school or graduate medical education programs,” said
    Capt. Todd Gleason, MC, USN, MTM course director. “Our student body is [tri-service] nurses,
    physicians, lab technicians, pathology residents and aerospace medicine residents and we are able to
    discuss the power that we bring to the team.”

    Select students who completed the MTM course (in-person or online) had a follow-on opportunity to
    engage with host nation military medical ships, hospitals, laboratories, and various healthcare
    professionals during 2-week field experiences in Brazil, Thailand, Liberia, Peru, Ghana, India, Honduras,
    and Tanzania to apply knowledge gained in the classroom to work on the ground in austere tropical
    environments.

    Capt. Katie Shobe, MSC, USN, NMLPDC Commanding Officer, had an opportunity to visit one of the field
    training sites. “I participated in the mission to Peru, where we conducted several exercises in Lima and
    Tumbes, including cultural familiarization, visiting the Lima Peruvian Naval Hospital (Centro Medico
    Naval, or CEMENA) and their patients, Naval Medical Research Unit-SOUTH to learn about their mission
    and projects in the AOR, learning to conduct surveillance with mosquitoes, cysticercosis in pigs, small
    mammal trapping and baiting, and rodent necropsy. “

    In addition to the classroom and field experiences, Capt. Gleeson and his fellow MTM course team
    members, LCDR Tupur Husain, MSC, USN, HM1 Danielle Spivey, USN, HM1 Michael Boateng, and HM1
    Jayden Ryan, USN administered an online asynchronous MTM course from August 2023 to June 2024 for
    287 students, which greatly expanded course access to military medical providers who cannot attend
    the in-person option.

    “I came away with profound gratitude and appreciation for what our NMLPDC MTM team does,
    including coordinating with our partner organizations in the 8 OCONUS locations,” said Shobe. “An
    immense amount of work goes into the 4 weeks of coursework and labs. Bravo Zulu to the MTM Team!”

    Continuing on the momentum of the highly successful in-person, virtual, and field exercises this year,
    the MTM staff will hold the following upcoming course options over the next year for tri-service medical
    providers: Online-Asynchronous course (September 2024 to June 2025), in-person course (July 7 to
    August 1, 2025 in Bethesda, MD), and field missions (1 August to 17 August, 2025) in Ghana, Brazil,
    India, Peru, Liberia, Honduras, Tanzania, and Thailand.

    Interested tri-service medical providers can visit the CAC enabled NMLPDC course site for additional
    MTM course information at:
    https://obiwan2.health.mil/sites/nmfsc/apps/ACR/SitePages/courseInfo.aspx or via email:
    usn.bethesda.navmedleadprodevcmd.list.nmlpdc-mtm@health.mil

    Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) is the cornerstone of Navy
    Medicine’s leader and professional development supporting Force Generation and Development of the
    Naval and Joint Forces. NMLPDC is a tenant command located at Naval Support Activity, Bethesda, MD.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.06.2024 08:53
    Story ID: 480221
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMLPDC Holds Global Military Tropical Medicine Course, by PO1 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

