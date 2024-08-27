The Hufty’s: Two generations of service

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Hufty, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron senior...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Hufty, 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Airman 1st Class Ashton Hufty, 110th EBS all source intelligence analyst, pose in front of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber during their Bomber Task Force deployment at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 4, 2024. This father and son share more than 20 years of U.S. Air Force experience together as Adam, brings 19 years of knowledge, while his son, Ashton brings just over one year of service under his belt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage) see less | View Image Page

A father and son duo are currently deployed together in support of Bomber Task Force operations with the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia.



Together, they combine for just over 20 years of U.S. Air Force experience.



Chief Master Sgt. Adam Hufty brings 19 years of Air Force knowledge, while his son, Airman 1st Class Ashton Hufty has just over one year of service under his belt.



“Growing up, I never intended on joining the Air Force,” said Ashton, an all source intelligence analyst with the 110th EBS. “The cards played out for me to join and be here in Australia. But then to also get to be in the same place, serving the same purpose, wearing the same uniform as my father… it’s incredible.”



Both Adam and Ashton serve in the Missouri Air National Guard, with the 131st Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base.



“This being one of my last opportunities to do something like this while also being his first opportunity just made it easier for both of us to want to volunteer and be on this BTF,” said Adam, the 110th EBS senior enlisted leader.



So far, each of the Hufty’s have enjoyed their BTF experience in Australia. Ashton in particular is enjoying the challenge.



“The ops tempo here was a good challenge for me to get used to,” explained Ashton. “Back home, the tempo is much more relaxed because we’re not flying missions over international waters as often. You have to be really attentive monitoring the threat picture and things like that here.”



Meanwhile, Adam loved seeing the excitement on his Airmen’s faces once the initial BTF mission launched.



“I think the coolest thing I’ve experienced is the excitement of each of our Airmen across the board when we were able to launch that first mission” exclaimed Adam. “You know, it’s always exciting to see the jets take off but in a different location, with everyone out on the flightline watching them leave the runway is always exciting and never gets old.”



While Ashton may only have a year of Air Force experience under his belt, the opportunities he has been given, including his time in Australia, have left a positive impression on him.



“I think the Air Force is definitely going to be able to provide a future for me,” said Ashton. “I’m leaning towards continuing my Air Force career because I really like where I’m at right now.”



Adam was humbled to be able to enjoy a deployment with his second oldest child and he had some advice for his son’s future.



“Just be open to all challenges because there’s going to be constant changes during anyone’s military career,” advised Adam. “Continue to push yourself and be the best at whatever you try to be whether you stay in or get out. Just be the best person and be the best at what you’re trying to accomplish, that will take you wherever you want to go.”



With his fathers retirement just over the horizon, Ashton had some words about his father’s accomplishments.



“Congrats for living this long!” Ashton laughed jokingly. “What I do want to say is, ‘thank you for the guidance that has allowed me to get where I am. This [deployment] has been an incredible experience.’”