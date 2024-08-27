Guiding the Winds of Command: Leadership in Motion

In the heart of every command lies a leader who shapes its direction, embodies its values, and steers it through both triumphs and trials. Col. Torrance G. Cleveland, a Brigade Commander, stands as a testament to the resilience, wisdom, and unwavering commitment that defines military leadership at its finest.



“Command is the most rewarding and risky thing a leader can decide,” Cleveland reflects, capturing the essence of his responsibility. This statement is not just a mantra but the bedrock upon which he has built his career—a career that has been shaped by unexpected influences, pivotal moments, and a deep-seated philosophy that guides every decision he makes.



—Woven by Influence: Learning from Every Corner



Cleveland acknowledges that the journey to leadership is seldom linear and often molded by a

diverse array of influences. “I’ve had a few advocates, naysayers, great leaders, and a few

challenging leaders. They have all made me the person I am today,” he says, offering a glimpse

into the multifaceted experiences that have shaped his leadership style.



Among the most memorable influences are those who served under him early in his career. “Specialist Clemons and SPC Blanco were my orderly room clerks as a 2LT. They taught me how to transition from my hometown ways to how understanding relationships and understanding the boss are key to success,” Cleveland shares. This lesson, learned from subordinates, laid the groundwork for his future leadership, emphasizing the importance of humility and learning from all levels within the chain of command.



But it’s not just peers and subordinates who have left an indelible mark on Cleveland’s career. Senior mentors, such as MG Fogg (R), have played a crucial role in his development. “One of the best logisticians, a brilliant man with superior emotional intelligence... I’d follow him into the fray without hesitation,” Cleveland says with admiration. The mentorship from such leaders has been pivotal, instilling in him a desire to emulate their qualities and pass on the wisdom he has gained.



—Moments of Awakening: A Leader's Turning Point



Every leader has a defining moment that shapes their path forward, and for Cleveland, it was the guidance of COL (R) Morris Hatcher that fundamentally changed him. As a young, hot-headed lieutenant, Cleveland was called out by Hatcher in a moment that still resonates deeply with him. “He asked me why I was so excited and carrying on with foul language. His words still echo in my mind today: ‘BMO, are you just not intelligent enough to articulate yourself?’” Cleveland recalls.



This sharp critique was a turning point, pushing Cleveland to commit to self-development and embrace a more reflective approach to leadership. It’s a lesson that he has carried with him throughout his career, one that has driven him to mentor others with the same rigor and care that Hatcher showed him.



"As I reflect, I’m grateful to leaders like LTG Simerly, who taught me the value of understanding maneuvering activities to anticipate and shape sustainment. Phenomenal logistician and an even better leader. He’s been an advocate and mentor; each time I’ve served with him I can see the professional and personal growth," Cleveland adds, highlighting another key figure who has significantly shaped his approach to leadership and sustainment operations.



—Resilience in Balance: The Harmony of Perseverance



While his work-life balance has often been skewed towards the demands of his career, Cleveland finds solace in his role as a family man. “Most of my time is spent at work, thinking about solving a work challenge or hanging out with my family. We spend a lot of time coordinating experiences and activities for our kids,” he says. This commitment to his family underscores his belief in perseverance, a quality he values both in his personal and professional life.

“I’m just thankful that my wife is awesome and keeps me with a ‘Hun do’ List,” Cleveland adds, highlighting the importance of having a supportive partner who helps him navigate the challenges of leadership.



—The Compass of Wisdom: Principles that Lead



Guided by Colin Powell’s 13 Rules to Leadership, Cleveland has developed a personal philosophy that has been the cornerstone of his command. “This philosophy has been posted in my leaders book since I was a Platoon Leader. It guides me and keeps me in check,” he explains.



Cleveland’s approach to leadership is both optimistic and pragmatic. He believes in setting the example, understanding responsibilities, and making sound, timely decisions. “Leaders should be focused on mutual respect, personal and professional development,” he asserts, emphasizing the importance of fostering a positive command climate where everyone is held accountable.



—Through the Gauntlet: Navigating the Unexpected



Leadership also means confronting the unexpected, and Cleveland has had his share of unusual encounters. One such instance occurred early in his NATO career when a small group expressed reluctance to take orders from someone who looked like him. “It was a humbling yet hurtful moment,” Cleveland recalls, but he used the experience to learn and grow. “Working in NATO taught me that people don’t necessarily care about what you say until they feel like you care about what they need,” he says, underscoring the importance of empathy and understanding in leadership.



—Breaking the Mold: Rising Above Expectations



Cleveland is no stranger to challenges, both personal and operational. “Many underestimate my ability to be a senior officer. I defy the norm,” he says with a sense of pride. Standing outside the typical image of a senior officer, Cleveland has had to overcome not just external expectations but also the internal doubts that come with taking on such a significant role.



One of his notable achievements was preparing a new Army Pre-positioned Stocks (APS) site in the Netherlands and Belgium. “We worked with key stakeholders to set the conditions for success,” Cleveland explains, highlighting the complex logistical challenges and the collaborative efforts that were necessary to achieve the mission.



—Living the Dream: Commanding with Passion



For Cleveland, commanding a brigade is not just a career milestone—it’s the realization of a long-held dream. “Ironically, I am living the dream I envisioned over 10 years ago,” he says. Initially, Cleveland only intended to fulfill his service commitment, but his passion for the profession grew over time, leading him to a 24-year career that he continues to cherish.



“At this point in my life, my aspirations are simple: I want to make my family proud, ensure my kids are ready to improve the world around them and grow deeper in love with my wife,” Cleveland shares, reflecting a grounded and deeply personal set of goals. But his professional ambitions remain strong, as he seeks to inspire others and contribute meaningfully to the Army’s mission in the Pacific.



—Embracing the Storm: The Dance of Risk and Reward



Taking on a brigade command is not without its risks, and Cleveland is acutely aware of the challenges it presents. “There are more risks in deciding to lead large organizations,” he acknowledges. The responsibility of shaping the culture and success of his command weighs heavily on him, but it is a challenge he embraces.



“Risk is a part of leadership. I will embrace the highs and lows of command,” Cleveland states with determination. He is committed to providing good leadership, knowing that every decision he makes can have far-reaching impacts. “I’m encouraged with the fact I have an outstanding CSM and battle buddy, talented Soldiers, and a civilian and MLC workforce full of wisdom,” he adds, expressing confidence in the team that surrounds him.



—The Call to Serve: A Life-Altering Decision



Cleveland’s journey to the military was marked by a series of pivotal decisions, starting with his decision to join the Army after initially pursuing a different path. “I knew I didn’t want to remain in my hometown and join the family business,” he says, reflecting on the early motivations that led him to seek a different future.



A key turning point came when a company failed to honor an $88,000 invoice, causing financial turmoil for his family. This experience propelled Cleveland to seek stability through an ROTC scholarship, setting him on the path to military service. “I never wanted to feel like a burden, so I was looking for additional scholarship money,” he explains, highlighting the practical considerations that influenced his decision.



—The Forge of Challenges: Steel Tempered by Fire



Cleveland’s career has been marked by numerous challenges, from complex environments to

short-notice deployments. “The toughest challenges I’ve faced are Misrepresentation, misinformation, and disinformation,” he says, pointing to the disconnect between the Army’s messaging and reality as a significant source of frustration.



Despite these challenges, Cleveland remains committed to perseverance. “I have learned that someone could fail without being a failure,” he reflects, demonstrating his belief in the power of resilience. It’s a mindset that has carried him through the ups and downs of his career, allowing him to overcome setbacks and continue striving for success.



—The Crucible of Duty: Where Limits Are Tested



One of the most challenging missions Cleveland faced was Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), where he was tasked with balancing multiple responsibilities while providing critical support for Afghan refugees. “It was a very daunting task,” Cleveland admits, but it was also an experience that tested his limits and ultimately made him a stronger leader.



The mission’s intensity was compounded by the high stakes involved, but Cleveland drew strength from his faith, family, and the support of his colleagues. “My faith provides me with peace,” he says, underscoring the importance of a strong support system in navigating the most difficult moments of his career.



—Eyes on the Horizon: Shaping the Future



As Cleveland looks to the future, his focus remains on making a lasting impact, both within his command and in the broader military community. “I want to inspire others to look beyond mediocrity,” he says, expressing his desire to lead by example and encourage those around him to strive for excellence.



Operating in the Pacific, Cleveland sees a unique opportunity to contribute to the Army’s strategic objectives in a region of growing importance. “Operating in Okinawa... what an opportunity to operate and serve with our sister services, partners, and allies,” he enthuses, clearly energized by the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.



For Col. Torrance G. Cleveland, leadership is not just about command—it’s about commitment, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence. Through his words and actions, he continues to shape the future of the Army, one decision at a time.

Date Taken: 08.27.2024