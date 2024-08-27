H2F Injury Control Success

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Soldiers with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade celebrated the expansion of the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Injury Control Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 28, 2024, at the Thunderbolt H2F injury control central operations facility.



The ceremony highlighted the rehabilitation capabilities of the injury control program, which is essential for maintaining overall Soldier readiness.



The H2F injury control program is part of the physical pillar and focuses on rehabilitation, intervention, and prevention of injuries.



The Thunderbolt H2F Injury Control Center's overall mission is to ensure Soldiers are fit for duty by identifying and treating musculoskeletal injuries. The center provides acute, chronic, and rehabilitation services.



The program ensures that soldiers receive immediate care by providing timely interventions for musculoskeletal injuries, reducing the risk of possible long-term complications.

The focus on rehabilitation further supports Soldiers in their recovery, enabling them to return to their duties efficiently.



Chief Warrant 2 Thomas Dodson, a senior targeting officer with the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, is a patient of the Injury Control Center and has regained mobility in his left shoulder.



"The Army needs more facilities like this 100 percent," said Dodson. "They monitored me, they were pushing me, they were excellent."



Dodson sustained a long-term shoulder injury during a patrol mission while deployed to Afghanistan back in 2015. Dodson had received shoulder surgery and needed physical therapy to regain movement back in his shoulder.



The purpose of the H2F program is to enhance the overall well-being of Soldiers. H2F follows five pillars of health: mental, spiritual, physical, nutritional, and sleep. Initially, he was appointed at the Madigan Center, but his care was delayed. The delay is caused by many different reasons, including unavailability, professional shortages, misdiagnoses, and misinformation.



This is where the Thunderbolt H2F Injury Control Center comes in handy. They assist in the immediate care of Soldiers. The longer a Soldier goes untreated, the higher the risk of injury deterioration.



"I was told that I wasn't going to be able to move my shoulder above my head," said Dodson. "My range of motion is better."



Dodson said that the level of care was unmatched and that the physical trainers at the facility are personally invested in each Soldier.



Thanks to the H2F Injury Control Center, Dodson regained full shoulder mobility back.



"I want to make a difference in people's lives, and this is the most fun way I can do that," said Capt. Elena Rudy, the H2F Injury Control Director, with 17th FAB.



Rudy is a licensed physical therapist with an emphasis on the musculoskeletal system. Rudy advocates for educating Soldiers on methods to reduce the risk of injury and how it can affect performance. The injury control facilities focus on education, intervention, prevention, and care, enabling Soldiers like Dodson to recover quicker to meet the demands of an operationally ready force.

