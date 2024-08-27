Moving to higher grounds: AC-130J relocating to 58 SOW at Kirtland

Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | A guest waits to tour an AC-130J during the aircraft arrival ceremony at Kirtland Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karissa Dick | A guest waits to tour an AC-130J during the aircraft arrival ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Sept. 5. The U.S. Air Force announced that Kirtland is the preferred location for the relocation of the AC-130J Formal Training Unit from Hurlburt Field, Fla. This relocation allows Air Force Special Operations Command to begin the process of realigning its AC-130J training efforts under Air Education and Training Command to consolidate the training to one location which will reduce travel costs and allow training timelines to be accelerated. This AC-130J is the first of six others that will be relocated to Kirtland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M.-- The 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., hosted an aircraft arrival ceremony on Sept. 5 to mark the arrival of the U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider gunship. This historic event introduced the AC-130J into the ranks of distinguished aircraft at Kirtland.



In addition to the initial AC-130J, five more will soon be stationed at Kirtland, bringing with them 299 active-duty Airmen and their families to join Team Kirtland. This relocation facilitates the Air Force Special Operations Command’s efforts to realign AC-130J training under the Air Education and Training Command, consolidating both initial and mission qualification training at Kirtland.



“The AC-130J has a legendary record stretching back to the Vietnam War to its current role”, said Col. Joshua Jackson, 58 SOW deputy commander.



The ceremony was attended by Brig. Gen. Hanson L. Scott, retired U.S. Air Force member, Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Antonio Cooper, 377 ABW command chief, along with many other distinguished visitors from the 377th Air Base Wing, 58 SOW, Albuquerque civic leaders, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Team Kirtland, friends and family members.



The ribbon cutting portion of the ceremony was performed by Col. Joshua Jackson, 58th SOW deputy commander, and Patricia Marquez Knighten, Team Kirtland Wingman, Lt. Col. John Barringer, 73rd Special Operations Squadron commander.



The relocation to Kirtland is expected to reduce training and travel costs while accelerating training timelines. New Mexico's unique environment is ideal for the training, which will include six months of academic and simulator instruction.



As the AC-130J becomes integral to the 58 SOW’s operations, the consolidation of training efforts to one location is expected to foster greater efficiency. Ultimately, this ceremony welcomed a new addition to Kirtland and highlighted the collaborative efforts between AFSOC, AETC, and Team Kirtland towards advancing the U.S. Air Force’s mission readiness.