Security Forces Assistance Brigade Advises Chilean Soldiers During SF 24

Photo By Sgt. Richard Trinh | U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), pose for a photo with Chilean soldiers during Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) on Aug. 28, 2024 near Campo Militar Pozo, Almonte, Chile. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Richard Trinh)

POZO ALMONTE, Chile – U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), a unit tasked with advising partner-nation conventional armies, participated in exercise Southern Fenix 24 (SF24) from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, 2024, at Campo Militar Pozo Almonte, Chile. The team’s military occupational specialties ranged from cannon crew members to military intelligence specialists.



1st SFAB is specifically trained to work alongside foreign military partners in the U.S. Southern Command’s (USSOUTHCOM) area of operations, offering expertise in areas such as tactical operations, intelligence, logistics, and artillery. Their mission during SF24 was to advise Chilean soldiers on refining their operational strategy and benefiting from U.S. experience, particularly in deploying the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and navigating the complexities of modern warfare.



“We bring our decades of combat operational experience to advise partner nations on improving their processes,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Castillo, assigned to 1st SFAB. “We continue to introduce new innovations and thought processes to enhance our partners’ fighting capabilities, contributing to stability in the regions where we have relationships.”



Throughout the exercise, a team assigned to 1st SFAB, collaborated closely with Chilean forces, exchanging knowledge and strategies. As the exercise concluded, the team not only imparted their expertise but also gained valuable insights from their Chilean counterparts.



“Even with over 40 years of combined experience, we learned a lot from their artillery units—methods we’d never heard or thought of,” Castillo said. “From movements in the area of operations to their pre-exercise planning, we found new ways to improve our fighting force. Opportunities to exchange ideas and tactics in exercises like Southern Fenix make us more interoperable with our partner forces.”



The exercise culminated in a live-fire event and situational lanes within the area of operations. The SFAB team acknowledged the lessons learned from the Chilean army’s 6th Division and expressed enthusiasm for future joint exercises.



“This exercise has offered new perspectives on how multi-country partnerships work,” U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hare, assigned to 1st SFAB. “Despite being from different countries, the sense of brotherhood remains strong. We’re more alike than we realize. I look forward to returning and continuing to work with the Chilean forces to maintain stability in the region.”



The Chilean forces echoed similar sentiments, commending their collaboration with 1st SFAB. They emphasized that the partnership has enhanced their operational capabilities and reinforced their commitment to shared objectives. The mutual respect and admiration between the two forces have solidified a bond that goes beyond the battlefield, fostering a deeper sense of resolve and cooperation in their joint efforts.



“It was an invaluable experience working with our SFAB partners,” said 2nd Lt. Fernando Rojas Alarcon, platoon leader for Number 6 Dolores. “Their expertise has been a tremendous asset, and we’ve been able to share our own insights as well. We look forward to future exercises together”