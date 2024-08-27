Future Warfighting Environment Underlines Significance of Military Medical Research at DOD Scientific Meeting

KISSISSMEE, Fl. – There is no doubt that science will change to meet the needs of the Warfighter and the future fight. This was a key takeaway from insights shared by researchers and scientists at the Department of Defense’s 2024 Military Health System Research Symposium held August 26-29.



What started in 1993 as a forum to report the results of trauma-related research at the Army’s Advanced Technology Applications for Combat Casualty Care meeting, became MHSRS in 2012 after changing its focus from Army-centric medical research to research conducted throughout the joint forces. Today, MHSRS focuses on addressing the medical needs of the Warfighter before, during and after deployment. The meeting creates a collaborative setting for U.S. and international military providers to foster the sharing of groundbreaking ideas and the advancement of military medical research on a global scale.



“MHSRS brings together the innovative research of the DOD in support of our Warfighters,” said Maj. Gen. Paula Lodi, commanding general of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, which participates in MHSRS. “I am proud of the talented minds we have carrying forward MRDC’s military medical capabilities and what I had the opportunity to witness at this year’s meeting.”



Through the research shared by MRDC at MHSRS every year, Warfighters, both now and in the future, will be better protected from various threats like infectious diseases, trauma during combat casualty events, chemical and biological warfare and even environmental risks.



During the 2024 MHSRS, more than 4,000 attendees from the DOD, industry organizations and internal partners came together to share knowledge aimed at developing solutions for protecting and improving global health. Among the 72 topics presented at MHSRS, 505 were delivered through oral talks, with an additional 1,400 posters showcased during the four days of the meeting. Beyond those presentations, the meeting welcomed partners from universities, medical technology manufacturers, and research organizations.



The breadth of MRDC’s research on display in the exhibit hall at MHSRS was impressive. The command’s Medical Materiel Development Activity presented the Prolonged Care Augmentation Detachment Medical Equipment Set. The Aeromedical Research Laboratory and the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center showcased a new technology they are collaborating on, the Remote Patient Management System, demonstrating how military care providers can identify gaps in pre-hospital and patient transport environments.



“It’s really nice to see the people of MRDC getting after it and showing just what MRDC does for our Warfighters,” said MRDC Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Dills, after a walkthrough of MRDC exhibits at the 2024 MHSRS.



MHSRS 2024 was an award-winning year for researchers from two MRDC direct reporting units who received awards for their research achievements. USAMMDA’s Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health team received the Defense Health Agency Outstanding Program Management Team award, recognizing their work on the Analyzer-Traumatic Brain Injury device project. Additionally, researchers from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research claimed the top three places in the poster presentation awards and an honorable mention for outstanding research.



The meeting also served as a venue for discussing new and high-priority topics. For the first time at MHSRS, MRDC led a Military Working Dog session discussing how science will help care for MWDs that are deployed alongside Warfighters. MRDC presenters also spoke in-depth during two brain health related sessions about new tools and strategies that are being used to carry out the DOD Warfighter Brain Health Initiative.



The next MHSRS is set to take place in August 2025, with talks about groundbreaking research and how military medicine is evolving.

