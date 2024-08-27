Regional Cyber Center - CONUS designated elite and Army’s 2024 RCC of the Year

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ – As one of the last acts of exceptionalism before becoming The Global Cyber Center, the Regional Cyber Center – CONUS (RCC-C) was honored as the 2024 Regional Cyber Center (RCC) of the Year in a ceremony held at the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command headquarters on August 3. The award celebrates the extraordinary performance of the RCC during an eight-hour ELITE MERCURY certification exercise, which is the culmination of a rigorous six-month training and certification initiative known as Gaining Cyber Dominance.

The ELITE MERCURY exercise, a capstone of the Gaining Cyber Dominance program, is a unique challenge for cyber operators to showcase their skills in detecting, protecting, and responding to live cyber threats while operating within a virtual environment. This year marks the eleventh anniversary of the program, which partners with Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute to enhance the Army’s cyber defense capabilities.

“We are proud to receive this recognition, which reflects the dedication and professionalism of our team,” said Lieutenant Colonel Victor Yinh, Director of the Global Cyber Center. “The support from our partners and the commitment to excellence from my team have been vital in achieving our mission. This award is not just a win for us, but for all those who work tirelessly to secure Army networks.”

Senior Enlisted Advisor for the Global Cyber Center Sergeant Major Jonathan Davis remarked, “earning this recognition does not happen by accident but rather by having competent professionals consisting of Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and contract employees, who also work efficiently together.”

The Gaining Cyber Dominance program consists of three MERCURY CHALLENGE training exercises that lead into the ELITE MERCURY certification, allowing operators across six Regional Cyber Centers (RCCs) and Cyber Security Service Providers (CSSPs) to validate their tools and processes against the ever-evolving cyber threats faced by the Army.

“Achieving the designation of RCC of the Year is a testament to the hard work and strategic insight our cyber warriors demonstrate daily,” stated NETCOM Commanding General, Major General Jacqueline “Denise” McPhail. “Their ability to adapt and respond to the dynamic cyber landscape is crucial in maintaining our operational readiness and securing our networks. I am incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished.”

Recognizing the Regional Cyber Center-CONUS as the recipient of The United States Army 2024 Regional Cyber Center Award, signifies a pivotal moment in its evolution towards becoming the United States Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) Global Cyber Center. This honor not only highlights the exceptional capabilities and dedication of the Regional Cyber Center-CONUS team but also underscores their readiness to meet the dynamic challenges of the modern cyber landscape. As they transition into the Global Cyber Center, the foundation of excellence established through this award positions them to enhance the Army's cybersecurity posture, facilitate advanced technological integration, and bolster collaborative efforts across the vast network of Army operations globally, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of defense innovation and resilience.

