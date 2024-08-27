NFL Star Tra Battle visits Moody AFB, highlights importance of mental fitness

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – When Former NFL and University of Georgia football player Tra Battle stepped onto base, he knew he had a powerful message to share with Team Moody. Battle, who struggled with depression and suicidal ideations after retiring from his professional football career, reminded Airmen that seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but rather a sign of strength.



Kicking off Moody’s Suicide Prevention Month events, Battle spoke candidly about his own experiences with mental health issues, providing Airmen a roadmap to resiliency.



"The biggest reason why my life wasn’t sustainable was because of the lack of genuine human connection,” Battle said. “I lived life with so many people professionally across so many football teams, but when it came to my personal life it felt as if I was lost. I know firsthand how difficult it can be to seek help, but I also know that it is the most important step toward healing and recovery."



As he spoke to his audience, Battle shared his own story of professional struggle and recovery, emphasizing the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding prioritizing mental health fitness.



"It’s so hard to fathom that I bled, sweat, and worked so hard with so many people on the field throughout my football career to succeed professionally, but when it came to our personal lives it always seemed like we didn’t learn anything … where did it all go?" he said in his speech. "We are not meant to do life alone. We always seem to understand this notion professionally, but we always seem to neglect it personally."



Hosting Battle was one of many steps Team Moody has taken to facilitate discussions and provide resources to Airmen who may need to hear these words of encouragement.



"In pursuit of breaking the stigma on mental well-being, it's essential to prioritize our mental health,” said Jacinta Howell, 23rd Wing Integrated Prevention and Response director. “Seeking help when we need it is not a sign of weakness, but a crucial step towards building resilience and achieving our full potential. Suicide is a problem that affects us all, and as leaders, it's our responsibility to create a culture of openness and support, where people feel valued, heard, and supported."



By sharing his personal struggles with depression and suicide, Battle demonstrated the courage it takes to seek help and the strength gained from being vulnerable. He reminded attendees they are not alone in their struggles and seeking help is a crucial step in maintaining their overall well-being.



Battle's message was clear: mental health is just as important as physical health.



“One of the most dangerous places on earth can be inside of your own mind” Battle explained. “Whatever you experience, whatever you go through, that perseverance is the testimony that someone needs to get them through their next hardship. If my story can help one person, then it was all worth it.”



For more information about suicide prevention and mental health resources, visit the Moody Air Force Base website at [https://www.moody.af.mil/Resources/Suicide-Prevention-Awareness/].

