DEVCOM CBC Co-Hosts 2024 NCT USA Conference

Photo By Gabriella White | Attendees at NCT USA 2024 pose for a group shot on the exhibition floor, where several...... read more read more Photo By Gabriella White | Attendees at NCT USA 2024 pose for a group shot on the exhibition floor, where several booths from industry and government were available for discussion and future collaboration. see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD -- The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC), in co-sponsorship with the CBRNe Society, hosted the NCT USA conference from September 3-5 at the Chemical Demilitarization Training Facility at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



The conference is designed to enable collaboration among high-level decision makers and experts in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNe) threats from across the globe including members from the counter improvised explosive devices (C-IED) and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) communities. The forum provided a world-class networking and knowledge exchange platform for government and military senior leaders, local and federal first responders, academia, as well as industry partners in the field.



“This is our 4th year of co-hosting – I'm not sure there’s another event that brings together a community like this,” said DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey as he addressed the audience during his opening remarks. “There are key elements of the CBRNe enterprise here with us today, so talk to them. They’re the ones that will be able to answer the question of, ‘is this capability able to turn into a real-life thing?’ This event is a way to make those technologies come to life.”



Over the duration of the three-day-long conference, NCT USA’s 400+ attendees were able to participate in the main hall’s tech exhibition for government and industry stakeholders to preview potential collaborations, and a Dragon’s Pitch, which allows members from all communities to present their ideas in a “shark tank” environment for industry awareness. Attendees also had the opportunity to attend an NCT PRO eXperience, which fosters interoperability of first responders while introducing teams to the latest CBRNe, C-IED and EOD technologies.



On day two of the event, Bailey briefed the audience alongside a roster of keynote speakers, including Army senior leadership Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the DEVCOM Commanding General and Darryl Colvin, Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND). All were eager to welcome attendees and give insight into what their organizations have to offer while posing questions for the upcoming walkthrough on to the showroom floor.



“Modernization is just one element of the DEVCOM mission,” said Moore. “We’re looking towards total transformation. We need new processes, new partners and more assurity so that our warfighters have the best capabilities ever. No matter where we are in the materiel lifecycle, we’re impacting it – but we can’t take all the credit since we have so many partners. These kinds of events ensure that we keep fostering those partnerships.”



The international and inter-organizational aspect of the CBRNe field is one of the community’s strongest assets. With partnerships from around the globe in attendance, NCT USA remains a pivotal event to catalyze collaborative efforts in CBRNe defense. Bailey put it best, by saying “It is incumbent on us to work with industry and international partners and get on board the moving train.”



*****



The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) was established with a bold objective: to integrate a diverse set of Army research and technology expertise to solve complex problems, rapidly deliver next-generation combat capabilities and make our Soldiers more protected and more lethal than ever before The command executes its mission to accelerate research, development, engineering and analysis to deliver warfighter capabilities by serving as the Army Futures Command’s leader and integrator within a global ecosystem of technological innovation and scientific exploration. From drones to dozers, rockets to robots, autonomy to aviation – DEVCOM experts work alongside partners in industry, academia and other federal agencies to drive scientific discovery, advance and improve existing technologies, and engineer solutions that will transform the Army and ensure war-winning future readiness.



The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center is the primary DOD technical organization for non-medical chemical and biological defense. The DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center fosters research, development, testing and application of technologies for protecting our military from chemical and biological warfare agents. The Center possesses an unrivaled chemical biological defense research and development infrastructure staffed by a highly-trained, multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, technicians and specialists located at four different sites in the United States: Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Pine Bluff Arsenal, Arkansas; Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois; and Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.