America’s First Corps: A Legacy of Valor in New Guinea during the World War II Pacific Campaign

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WASH. — As the U.S. Army recently commemorated the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, it's also an opportune moment to reflect on the storied history of America's First Corps and its pivotal role in the Pacific campaign during World War II. This first feature of our historical series that delves into the incredible feats and enduring legacy of the Corps, highlighting its significant contributions and the strong alliances it continues to foster in the Indo-Pacific region today.



Permanently formed in 1918, America's First Corps had already established a reputation for excellence in combat by the time the United States entered World War II. However, it was in the Pacific theater that the Corps truly distinguished itself, facing some of the fiercest battles in the history of modern warfare such as at the climatic 1945 battle for Luzon. The U.S. Army's role in the Pacific was crucial, providing the bulk of ground forces that spearheaded assaults on heavily fortified Imperial Japanese positions across the islands. These efforts included amphibious operations, jungle warfare, and the establishment of forward bases that were essential for subsequent advances.



“The U.S. Army’s contributions in the Pacific are often overshadowed in the American public memory of World War II," said Lt. Col. Stephen F. Barker, human resource management director and historian assigned to the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command out of JBLM. "In actuality, the Army not only provided the largest fighting force to this theater with 20 divisions by 1945 but also supplied, armed, and equipped it for victory.”



America’s First Corps played a critical role in several key campaigns. In the Guadalcanal Campaign (August 1942 - February 1943), the Corps participated in the first major offensive by Allied forces against the Empire of Japan, setting the stage for future victories. The New Guinea Campaign (January 1942 - August 1945) involved a series of battles to reclaim New Guinea from Imperial Japanese forces; and combined with the Battles of Leyte Gulf (October 23-26, 1944) paved the way for the ultimate liberation of the Philippines that severed the Imperial Japanese lines of communication with its south Asian occupied territory and further isolated it as Allied forces closed in on mainland Japan.



One of the most consequential, but relatively unknown battles in the Pacific Theater was the Battle of Buna-Gona, which took place in Papua New Guinea. Assigned to the Southwest Pacific Area of operations in the summer of 1942, I Corps, under the command of Lt. Gen. Robert L. Eichelberger, led the first successful Allied land campaign against the Imperial Japanese, defeating the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy forces at Buna-Gona in January 1943. This battle marked a significant turning point in the Pacific War.



Imperial Japanese defenses stretched 16 miles along the coast and seven miles inland, including Gona Village, Sanananda Point, Duropa Plantation, Buna Village, Buna Mission, and two airfields. In a major intelligence blunder, Allied staffs underestimated the Imperial Japanese forces, telling frontline commanders they faced no more than 1,500 to 2,000 enemy troops. In reality, approximately 6,500 enemy fighters held the beachhead.



The Girua River divided the area of operations into two parts, with Maj. Gen. George A. Vasey's 7th Australian Infantry Division to the west, and Maj. Gen. Edwin F. Harding's U.S. 32nd Infantry (Red Arrow) Division to the east. The attack began on the morning of Nov. 16, 1942, on both sides of the Girua River. Despite the Australians' advances, they faced severe supply shortages and health issues due to the harsh, jungle-swamp conditions. The Americans also encountered significant difficulties, including the loss of supplies and equipment due to Imperial Japanese air attacks.



Despite these setbacks, the 32nd Division mounted three major attacks against enemy positions. The return of the 2nd Battalion of the 126th Infantry to American control on Nov. 23, after having fought behind enemy lines in the Owen Stanley Range, raised hopes of success. However, the 32nd Division still faced fierce resistance and failed to dislodge the enemy. The stubborn Imperial Japanese forces were finally driven out of Buna on Jan. 3, 1943, marking the first Allied victory over the Imperial Japanese Army in World War II. However, heavy fighting and mopping-up actions continued until the end of January.



The contributions of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) were also significant in the Pacific campaign, especially in the campaign to control the Kokoda Track. The 7th Australian Infantry Division played a crucial role in the New Guinea campaign, while New Zealand forces supported operations in the Solomon Islands and other key locations. Their bravery and resilience were instrumental in many Allied successes throughout the Pacific theater.



Additionally, at the follow-on battle north of Buna at Lae, paratroopers carried out daring missions, including drops behind enemy lines to disrupt supply routes and seize the Nakdzab airfield on September 5, 1943, providing critical support to ground forces advancing on key Japanese positions.



During the vicious Battle of Buna-Gona, in which approximately 50% of the 32nd Infantry Division was infected with malaria, two soldiers from that division were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroic actions. Sgt. Kenneth E. Gruennert single-handedly neutralized two enemy pillboxes despite being seriously wounded, allowing his unit to advance. First Sgt. Elmer J. Burr sacrificed his life by smothering a grenade to save his company commander.



Lt. Gen. Robert Eichelberger was the dynamic commander of I Corps during the campaign in New Guinea. A 1909 graduate of West Point, Eichelberger had seen service in World War I with the American Expeditionary Force in Siberia. His courage and determination were put to the test in World War II when General Douglas MacArthur tasked him with the critical mission to "take Buna, or don't come back alive." Eichelberger led both American and Australian troops to the first major victories against Imperial Japanese forces in WWII. Following the New Guinea campaign, he was he was elevated to command the Eighth U.S. Army through the Philippine campaign.



Today, America's First Corps enjoys strong alliances with partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Japan and the Philippines. These relationships are built on mutual respect and shared history, forged in the crucible of war. The partnerships enhance regional security and stability, demonstrating First Corps’ ongoing commitment to peace and cooperation in the Pacific.



Gen. Charles Flynn, the current U.S. Army Pacific Commander, recently underscored the enduring significance of the Army's role in the Pacific. He stated, “The Army provides foundational capabilities to the Joint Force to extend its operational reach, while also integrating on the ground with allies and partners who live and operate in the region every day.” Flynn also emphasized that the Army’s presence and capabilities in the region are crucial for maintaining deterrence and ensuring regional stability.



Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commanding general for America’s First Corps, added, “The legacy of America's First Corps in the Pacific campaign is a testament to our enduring commitment and strength. As we honor those who fought bravely in WWII, we are reminded of the importance of our continued presence and readiness in the Pacific region. Our mission today builds on the valor and sacrifices of the past, ensuring that we remain a formidable force for peace and stability.”



As we commemorate these historic achievements, we remember the sacrifices made by those who came before us. Their bravery and commitment laid the foundation for the strength and resilience that define America's First Corps today. This reflection is sentimental following recent 80th anniversaries of WWII victories in both Europe and the Pacific that honor the incredible bravery and sacrifice of those who fought to secure freedom by defeating imperialism during this period in history.



“The legacy of America's First Corps in the Pacific campaign, starting with land operations in New Guinea, serve as a pivotal turning point in World War II, akin to the significance of the D-Day operation in the European theater,” said Barker. “Land battles in New Guinea and subsequent island-hopping campaigns were crucial to setting the stage for an Allied victory in the Pacific theater and are a timeless testament to the indomitable spirit of U.S. Army soldiers.”

