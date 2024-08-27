Navy cybersecurity specialist tapped for U.S. Women’s Cyber Team

By Carlee MacPherson, NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity Public Affairs



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity cybersecurity specialist, Shiloh Smiles, has been selected as a member of the inaugural U.S. Women’s Cyber Team, comprised of twelve of the top-ranked females in the cybersecurity field.



Since October of 2023, Smiles has been a member of the U.S. Cyber Team—a team made up of 30 cybersecurity professionals. She will participate in multiple competitions with both teams, including the International Cybersecurity Challenge in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 28 – Nov. 1.



“It is an honor to have one of our [Dam Neck Activity] employees selected to participate on the U.S. Cyber Team and the U.S. Women’s Cyber Team,” said David Richardson, NSWCDD DNA director. “This recognition speaks to the pedigree we have established at [Dam Neck Activity] with respect to our Cyber programs.”



Smiles has worked at NSWC DNA as a member of the Naval Sea Systems Command Red Team for the past two years, using her skills to provide vital vulnerability assessment.



“Shiloh has contributed to many team successes in her time here at [Dam Neck Activity],” said Derek Howard, NAVSEA Red Team director. “As a result, NAVSEA Red Team has identified and provided recommended mitigations for critical cyber vulnerabilities for more than 100 customers throughout the Department of Defense, Navy, and NAVSEA.”



John Mello, NSWCDD DNA’s Intelligence and Cyber Technology division head, added, “The conflicts of the future are not just going to be planes and automobiles—it’s going to be cyber. That’s going to be a heavy part of it.



“The fact that we have experts here that are leading that battlespace says something about the workforce we have here.”



Smiles received bachelor’s degrees in both computer science and cyber operations from The Citadel, a public military college in Charleston, South Carolina. While attending The Citadel, she was a member of the school’s competitive cyber team, made up of a small group of aspiring cyber professionals. Noticing Smiles’ skill set, the cyber team coach eventually connected Smiles with NSWCDD DNA’s cyber division.



Smiles is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in computer engineering at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.



“I think Shiloh is very hungry for improving her skills academically,” said Tammy Krum, Smiles’ branch head. “She spends a lot of her own personal time working to hone her skills and has been aggressive to not only be doing that, but to take on a master’s program at the same time.”



Through her participation in both cyber teams, Smiles has the opportunity to shed a light on the gender imbalance in the field of cybersecurity and to help champion changes to create an equal workspace.



“With this team, there’s a space where twelve women will be able to compete against and learn from other women,” said Smiles. “Once you bring women into spaces where they can build confidence it can translate over to additional areas, which is really vital when you’re trying to take the first steps to make a field more equal.”



Cmdr. Christina Carino, NSWCDD DNA commanding officer, added, “It lends to inclusivity, and with Shiloh as part of not only the women’s team but also the U.S. Cyber Team, the message is that we are stronger as a whole because we are open to a larger talent pool when we give women [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] opportunities.



“The future of women in STEM is bright thanks to those like Shiloh.”



Smiles and the U.S. Women’s Cyber Team will meet in Washington, D.C., for a training camp in October where they will learn to work together and continuing to develop their skills before competing in Tokyo.

