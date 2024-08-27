Father, son excel together in Jackson 10-miler

Courtesy Photo | William Forester, 14-year-old son of Lt. Col. Brian Forester, 3rd Battalion, 39th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | William Forester, 14-year-old son of Lt. Col. Brian Forester, 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment command, poses after finishing Fort Jackson’s Army 10-miler. He ran the race with his father. see less | View Image Page

By Staff Sgt. Matt Johnson

3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment



In a display of both camaraderie and competitiveness, Lt. Col. Brian Forester, battalion commander of 3rd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, and his 14-year-old son William Forester participated in the annual Fort Jackson 10-Miler, Aug. 24.



The event, which brought together Soldiers, Family members, and the community, became a memorable experience for the Forester Family as both father and son achieved remarkable finishes, with William placing third overall and Lt. Col. Forester securing the 11th spot.



“It’s enjoyable to get out in a great community event like the Fort Jackson 10-miler and do it together,” Lt. Col. Forester said, highlighting the significance of the shared experience. The race, known for its challenging course and vibrant atmosphere, provided the perfect backdrop for this father-son duo to connect over their mutual passion for running.



Reflecting on his son’s impressive performance, Lt. Col. Forester joked, “It makes me feel old!” before adding, “but seriously, I’m always proud of him when he sets big goals and then goes after them.”



His pride was evident, underscoring the bond that running has strengthened over the years between the two.



William, following in his father’s footsteps, has found inspiration in his dad’s commitment to the sport.



“My dad’s involvement in running has always motivated me,” William said, emphasizing how his father’s influence has shaped his own approach to running. “This race was the perfect opportunity to participate in something we both enjoy.”



Despite their close connection, the competitive nature of the race quickly set in, with Lt. Col. Forester admitting, “I didn’t provide much motivation because I lost sight of him after the start. I can no longer keep up.”



This lighthearted acknowledgment of his son’s growing prowess in the sport only added to the charm of their story.



The Forester Family’s participation in the Fort Jackson 10-Miler serves as a testament to the powerful connections that can be forged through shared activities, particularly in a community as tight-knit as Fort Jackson.



As Lt. Col. Forester and William continue to set goals and challenge each other, their story stands as an inspiration to all who value the blend of family, fitness, and friendly competition.