NAVFAC Northwest Receives Team of the Year Award for Excellence in Hiring

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest received the 2024 NAVFAC Pacific Team of the Year award earlier this summer. This is a distinguished honor that highlights the team’s exceptional efforts in enhancing personnel staffing and recruitment processes for the betterment of the U.S. Navy and national defense.



In 2023, NAVFAC Northwest’s primary Get Real Get Better initiative focused on improving hiring, with an ambitious target of achieving ten net employee gains per month. This goal was set in response to a challenging period in which the command experienced a net loss of employees in 2021 and 2022. Through relentless dedication and collaboration across various disciplines, the hiring team exceeded this goal, achieving a remarkable net gain of 120 employees by the end of the year.



“I couldn’t be more proud of our team and the incredible dedication they’ve shown in achieving this honor,” said Laura Foss, NAVFAC Northwest human resources director. “Their relentless hard work, collaboration, and commitment to excellence have not only met but exceeded our ambitious goals. Every member of this team has gone above and beyond to ensure that we’re bringing the best talent into our command, and their efforts have truly made a difference. This recognition as Team of the Year is a well-deserved acknowledgment of the countless hours and unwavering dedication they’ve poured into supporting our mission.”



Several key actions drove the team’s success. One of the initial steps was the appointment of a new staffing supervisor, who promptly filled six vacant human resources positions. This strategic move eliminated significant roadblocks in the hiring process, allowing for more efficient operations. Additionally, the team deployed a searchable position description library on SharePoint, drastically reducing the processing time for position descriptions from an average of 75 days to just one day for existing descriptions and from 42 days to one day for new ones.



Recognizing the need to accelerate recruitment efforts, the team launched an extensive campaign that included 26 USAJobs workshops that drew more than 1,000 job seekers. They also participated in 12 local job fairs and four direct-hire events, leading to a more than threefold increase in the number of interested applicants compared to the previous year. To further streamline the hiring process, the team initiated the local issuance of tentative job offers, shaving several days off the recruitment timeline. Their engagement with the command’s Position Management Board also played a critical role, as they worked to streamline the incentive process. This effort reduced processing time from 22 days to six and a half days and virtually eliminated the loss of applicants due to delays in incentives.



As a result of these efforts, the team achieved several significant outcomes. They reduced the number of canceled requests for personnel actions (RPA) by 54%, decreased recruitment time from RPA submission to onboarding by 16 days, and reduced the loss of applicants during onboarding by 75%. Over the year, the team processed 443 RPAs to hire 235 new employees, resulting in a net gain of 120, accounting for attrition and internal hires.



“This award is a direct result of the consistent, day-to-day dedication and teamwork that our staff demonstrated throughout the year,” said Jerett Pinczer, NAVFAC Northwest supervisory human resource specialist. “Overseeing the daily operations, I witnessed firsthand the exceptional commitment each team member brought to the table, tackling challenges head-on and always striving for excellence. Their ability to stay focused and driven, even in the face of demanding tasks, is what made this achievement possible. I’m incredibly proud of how we came together to reach our goals and how our collective efforts have been recognized with this prestigious award.”



These achievements have positioned NAVFAC Northwest to execute its current and future missions more effectively, including major programs such as the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program and the deployment of Columbia-class submarines.



Rear Adm. Jeffrey Kilian, commander of NAVFAC Pacific, commended the team’s performance during NAVFAC Northwest’s recent change of command ceremony, stating, “Your significant accomplishments and contributions have set NAVFAC Northwest up for long-term success. We are proud to have you as part of the NAVFAC Pacific team, and this award is a testament to your dedication and hard work.”



“The recognition of our team as NAVFAC Pacific’s Team of the Year is not just a testament to the team’s success; it reflects the strategic impact we’re making on the Navy’s overall mission readiness,” said Steve Markey, NAVFAC Northwest business director. “By significantly increasing our hiring and streamlining our recruitment processes, we’ve ensured that our command is staffed with the skilled professionals needed to support critical operations. This accomplishment directly enhances the Navy’s ability to meet its objectives, from maintaining our infrastructure to supporting our national defense initiatives. Our success in this area strengthens the entire Navy team.”



