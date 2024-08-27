Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March for the Fallen accepting registrations

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Story by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The USO, in partnership with the Pennsylvania National Guard, is accepting registrations for the 13th Annual March for the Fallen that will take place here, Sept. 21, 2024.

    Event details can be found at https://p2p.onecause.com/mftf2024/home .

    Registration details can be found at https://p2p.onecause.com/mftf2024/groups .

    March for the Fallen is a community event held each year at Fort Indiantown Gap, before Gold Star Mother’s Day, to honor the memory of those who have fallen in defense of our nation. The event is open to the public and typically draws participants from across the U.S.

    Registrants may choose to participate in one of various challenges, including a 28-mile ruck march, a 14-mile ruck march, a 5K run/walk or 28-mile hand cycle.

    Members of the media are invited to cover this event and will receive further details closer to the event.

    FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Maj. Travis Mueller at 717-639-5990 or via e-mail at travis.k.mueller.mil@army.mil.

