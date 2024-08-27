March for the Fallen accepting registrations

Photo By Wayne Hall | The Pennsylvania National Guard and the USO hosted the 12th Annual March for the...... read more read more Photo By Wayne Hall | The Pennsylvania National Guard and the USO hosted the 12th Annual March for the Fallen at Stricker Field, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., Sept. 23. Conducted annually, March for the Fallen is opportunity for military and civilian communities to come together and honor the memory of fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of this great nation. This year more than 300 marchers braved strong winds and heavy rains from Tropical Storm Ophelia as they hit the course for multiple events – 28- and 14-mile marches, 5-kilometer run/walk, or a 28-mile hand cycle race. (Pennsylvania National Guard by Wayne V. Hall) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The USO, in partnership with the Pennsylvania National Guard, is accepting registrations for the 13th Annual March for the Fallen that will take place here, Sept. 21, 2024.



Event details can be found at https://p2p.onecause.com/mftf2024/home .



Registration details can be found at https://p2p.onecause.com/mftf2024/groups .



March for the Fallen is a community event held each year at Fort Indiantown Gap, before Gold Star Mother’s Day, to honor the memory of those who have fallen in defense of our nation. The event is open to the public and typically draws participants from across the U.S.



Registrants may choose to participate in one of various challenges, including a 28-mile ruck march, a 14-mile ruck march, a 5K run/walk or 28-mile hand cycle.



Members of the media are invited to cover this event and will receive further details closer to the event.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Maj. Travis Mueller at 717-639-5990 or via e-mail at travis.k.mueller.mil@army.mil.