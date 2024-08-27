Navy to Conduct 4th Five-Year Review for the Environmental Restoration Program at Former NWIRP Bethpage

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



BETHPAGE, NY – The U.S. Navy, in consultation with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), is conducting a fourth Five-Year Review (FYR) for the Environmental Restoration Program (ERP) at the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant (NWIRP) Bethpage.



FYR’s are required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Contingency Plan, 40 CFR Part 300.430(f)(4)(ii). By complying with this requirement, the Navy will determine if selected remedies at each Operable Unit (OU), and site, remain protective of human health and the environment.



There are three ERP sites at NWIRP Bethpage that require a FYR:

• OU 1, which includes soil from Site 1 – Former Drum Marshalling Area; Site 2 – Recharge Basin Area; and Site 3 – Salvage Storage Area;

• OU 2, which includes groundwater from Sites 1, 2, and 3; and

• OU 3, which includes soil and groundwater from Site 4 – Underground Storage Tanks

A description of the contamination and selected remedies for each site, summaries of work performed, and a protectiveness determination is included in the third FYR report (2021).



The fourth FYR report will be prepared, reviewed, and made available to the public in the Administrative Record for NWIRP Bethpage at https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Environmental/Products-and-Services/Environmental-Restoration/Mid-Atlantic/Bethpage-NWIRP/. Additionally, the report will be available at the Bethpage Public Library (47 Powell Ave., Bethpage, NY 11714).



To learn more about the RAB and how to become a RAB member, visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Environmental/Products-and-Services/Environmental-Restoration/Mid-Atlantic/Bethpage-NWIRP/Community-Outreach/.



For all other comments, questions, or concerns, contact the NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office at NAVFAC_ML_PAO@navy.mil, or call (757) 341-1410/11.

