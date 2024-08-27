U.S. Marines launch UNITAS LXV in Chile with 24 Nations

Photo By Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz | A Chilean flag waves during the opening ceremony for Exercise UNITAS LXV aboard LSDH...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz | A Chilean flag waves during the opening ceremony for Exercise UNITAS LXV aboard LSDH 91 “Sargento Aldea”, Chile, Sept. 2, 2024. The ceremony kicked off the 65th annual UNITAS where 25 nations will train together to strengthen partnerships and interoperability. UNITAS, taking place in Chile this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Diaz) see less | View Image Page

VALPARAISO, Chile – U.S. Marine Corps forces joined with 24 other nations to commence UNITAS LXV, the 65th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise, in Chile on Sept. 2, 2024.



UNITAS is an annual exercise conducted in either the Atlantic or Pacific waters around Central America and South America. UNITAS brings like-minded Allies and partners from around the world to strengthen relationships, enhance interoperability and facilitate collective defense and global security.



“UNITAS is a testament to the strength of our alliances and our shared commitment to maritime security with our allies and partners,” said Brig. Gen. Omar J. Randall, deputy commander for U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve.



Randall is the Deputy Littoral Warfare Commander (LWC) for this year’s UNITAS. The LWC is a multinational task group comprised of US and partner nation Marine Corps and naval infantries from 12 countries. For UNITAS the LWC arrayed its forces across expeditionary advanced bases to support the combined maritime task force commander. The LWC is based on the Marine Corps EABO concept and was adapted for UNITAS. This is also the first time this form of expeditionary warfare is being employed in the SOUTHERN COMMAND AOR.



“In addition to experimenting with EABO C2 in a multinational construct, we are working alongside our partner Marines to refine those skills that make us uniquely suited to operate in the littorals and respond to crisis from the sea.” said Randall. “Moreover, exercising those skills in UNITAS showcases why Marines remain an indispensable part of the naval expeditionary force.”



The US alongside their partner nation Marine Corps will conduct a range of operations from their EABs to include combined live fire drills to increase interoperability, light armored vehicle operations, aviation operations, reconnaissance operations, and amphibious raids.



This year includes the exercise of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations, a form of expeditionary warfare that involves the employment of mobile, low-signature, persistent and relatively easy to maintain and sustain naval expeditionary forces from a series of austere, temporary locations ashore in order to conduct sea denial, support sea control, or enable fleet sustainment.



The nations contributing marine and naval infantry forces to UNITAS LXV include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, the United States and Uruguay.



Hosted by the Chilean navy this year, UNITAS LXV will bring together approximately 4,300 personnel, 19 surface warships, two submarines and 23 aircraft. The forces will comprise a combined task force, Multinational Force UNITAS.



U.S. Marine Corps forces participating include 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment; 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment; 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion; 4th Reconnaissance Battalion; Combat Logistic Regiments 4; 2nd Battalion, 14th Marines; Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234; Marine Wing Communications Squadron 48; Marine Aircraft Control Group – 48; and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112.



UNITAS LXV promotes a secure and unified maritime environment, underscoring the enduring promise of partnership and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. UNITAS, which means "unity" in Latin, is a demonstration of the U.S.'s commitment to the region and strong partnerships.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South is the U.S. Marine Corps component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for building and maintaining relationships with allies and partner nations in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. The command builds capabilities and capacity with like-minded democratic nations through a range of military engagements and other security cooperation events to demonstrate the value and utility of the Navy and Marine Corps team through joint and mutually supporting operations and engagements. Cultivated partnerships across the region promote the rule of law, which is essential for security, stability, economic prosperity, and personal liberty. Additionally, strong partnerships, shared knowledge, and joint and multinational interoperability enables burden sharing and crisis response while strengthening common defense, fostering stability, and defeating threats.





Follow all U.S. Marine Corps UNITAS 2024 content here:



https://www.marforsouth.marines.mil/news-photos/operations-and-exercises/2024/unitas/