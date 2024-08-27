New furniture for 140 Soto Cano rooms

U.S. Army Support Activity replaced the end-of-lifecycle wooden furniture in 140 rooms across Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, from Aug. 19-30, 2024.



This marked the first time that all furnishings in a room were replaced simultaneously; a considerable project that was led by ASA’s Housing Office and guided by U.S. Army Installation Management Command.



“After long hours of work, missions and helping others — service members deserve comfortable rooms that feel like home,” said Sheiva Dickerman Flores, ASA’s Housing Office manager. “It makes me happy to know that we can provide that for them.”



The rooms received a complete set that consisted of a bed, dresser, desk, nightstand, lamp, refrigerator, microwave, couch, lounge chair, coffee table and mirror.



This furniture project cost over $1.7 million to swap out the wooden furniture for more sustainable metal pieces. The lifecycle standard for metal furniture is longer and more resistant to damage.



For two weeks, ASA’s Directorate of Public Works, Housing Office and support personnel assisted with furniture removal, and inventorying and barcoding new furniture.



“We are the Army’s home, and service members are getting the best care and support that the Army Support Activity has to offer thanks to the furniture lifecycle exchange,” said U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Harmon, ASA’s senior enlisted leader.



The team ensured that 140 room’s furniture was exchanged before the end of the fiscal year.



ASA is the U.S. Southern Command's only Forward Operating Site in Central and South America with a mission to support readiness by providing essential services and facilities, optimizing resources, sustaining the environment, and enhancing the well-being of service members.



“Aligned with higher headquarters priorities of investing in people and offering our military members high-quality services, the swapping out end-of-lifecycle furniture has improved morale and strategic readiness throughout Soto Cano Air Base,” said Harmon.



The Housing Office is assessing the wooden furniture that can eventually be turned over to the U.S. Agency for International Development. Local organizations can request this extra furniture.

