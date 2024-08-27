Michigan National Guard hosts Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference

DETROIT – The U.S. military is a volunteer force and grows its next generation of leaders from the inside. Professional development is an essential directive for ensuring future leaders learn, absorb and apply the lessons they endure through their careers. Motor City ‘24, a series of four military professional development conferences scheduled in Detroit is bringing military leaders from across the country to ensure this standard is met.

The Michigan National Guard Joint Enlisted Leadership Conference started this past week. The U.S. Army and Air Force joint conference ran in conjunction with Motor City ‘24, a series of four conferences scheduled in Detroit.

JELC gave Soldiers and Airmen the opportunity to gain knowledge from senior enlisted service members at question-and-answer panels and direct mentoring events. Guest speakers at JELC included U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Jenny Balabuch, Michigan National Guard, State Command Sgt. Maj. William W. Russell III, Michigan National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, National Guard Bureau.

“I absolutely love joint events like this because it gives you a chance to work directly with your counterparts,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Sierra Reuther, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan National Guard. Reuther comes from Kalamazoo, Mich. and has been attending JELC events for the last four years. She testified that the knowledge gained from these events has contributed to her becoming a better noncommissioned officer.

“[Senior leaders] actually wanted to hear from us, so I got to share my experience as a female Soldier,” said Reuther, the first female 13B, Cannon Crewmember, in the Michigan National Guard. “It was extremely nice to advise them as well because they also wanted to learn what they could do better for their Soldiers or Airmen.”

One of the larger events of the JELC was the speed mentoring session, which saw enlisted Soldiers and Airmen, ranked E-5 through E-7, cycle through tables of E-8s and E-9s to receive direct advice on career progression and professional development.

“I try to do personal development events every year,” said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Derrick Moore, 110th Communications Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan National Guard, “But now that they are tied in with Motor City ’24, I get to see everything and that’s what really drove it home that I should attend this year.” Moore has the unique experience of being an NCO in the Marines, Army and Air Force, and spoke to the opportunity to get mentorship in the capacity offered within JELC.

“How often outside of these events would you get the opportunity to talk to the senior enlisted like this?” said Moore. “I wish I could have more of my Airmen at these events.”

Both Reuther and Moore stressed the importance of getting more enlisted participation in the event and are looking forward to continued JELC attendance moving forward.

