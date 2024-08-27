Eyes open toward the sky and heart open on the ground

HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y. – With years of experience working on the flightline, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Williamson works to keep aircraft high in the sky and uplift personnel spirits even higher.



As a flightline expeditor for the 491st Attack Squadron at Hancock Field, Williamson uses his 16 years of Air Force experience to help ensure personnel, equipment, and flight operations are ready to go and mission-capable.



“We make sure the aircraft get in the air, putting bombs on target and getting the job done,” said Williamson.



Williamson has served as an avionics expeditor, instructor, flight chief and more. At the age of 18, the Houston native encountered a culture shock during his first assignment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.



Arriving in a foreign country with a language barrier and knowing no one, Williamson found solace in his work on F-16s. Reflecting on how much he enjoyed that line of work and the friendships he eventually made, he believes he's one of the few avionics troops who would go back to it in a heartbeat.



“You mature really fast and get to see things on your own,” said Williamson. “I wouldn’t change my experience for anything. I loved working on F-16s.”



Now in his fifth year at Hancock Field, Williamson works with MQ-9 Reaper crews. He previously worked eight years at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, home to the most extensive formal training units for MQ-9 and F-16 aircraft and aircrew in the Air Force.



His ties to Holloman remain to the present day as the 491st ATKS is a geographically separated unit of Holloman’s 49th Wing.



According to Williamson, the pace at Hancock Field is notably different from Holloman's. While both bases operate MQ-9s, Holloman has its own airfield and airspace, whereas Hancock Field has to use runways adjacent to Syracuse Hancock International Airport, a regional operation for commercial aviation and cargo flights.



Despite the operational differences, Williamson sees similarities in the workplace atmosphere.



“We all have a common goal to make sure the aircraft gets in the air,” said Williamson. “You have to build a certain type of camaraderie with that.”



Williamson also serves as a certified resilience training assistant. RTAs are specially certified to conduct resiliency training for base personnel who experience hard times and need assistance managing personal stresses.



For some Airmen, the desire to be a good wingman and help those in need is a reason to become an RTA. For those who have had personal hardships, the chance to share what they have learned with others in order to help them cope is extra motivation.



Personal tragedy is what led Williamson to pursue becoming an RTA. When a close friend killed himself two years ago, Williamson took it to heart by shouldering personal and emotional blame. Being a married father of three, he wanted to pick himself up out of a slump for his friends and family.



“As unfortunate as it was, it was a blessing in disguise,” said Williamson. “I know that with my friend passing, it was something he may have wanted me to do, so I just picked it up.”



Williamson believes his time as a flight chief also helps with RTA-related matters. Dealing with personnel from various job fields, he became accustomed to hearing people discuss their problems and concerns. As an RTA, he believes he is more focused on helping others in need.



“We’re human, we make mistakes; nobody is robotic,” said Williamson. “The resiliency training allows me to speak to them on a level where I’m not being condescending, and I’m able to alleviate stress.”



According to Williamson, working with MQ-9s instead of having somebody in a traditional aircraft can create a less stressful, more focused environment for some personnel while still keeping their eyes on the sky. Making sure the path is clear and miles ahead of forward-operating personnel is a key factor in maintaining air and ground superiority in any conflict.



When his eyes are not on the sky, they’re firmly fixed at ground level towards his family. While he has considered moving on to civilian life, he believes the longevity of his military career is a long-term benefit to his family.



For Williamson, his family's strong support keeps him focused on his job, allowing him to continue to support his country whenever and wherever they need him.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 09.04.2024 17:59 Story ID: 480104 Location: HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eyes open toward the sky and heart open on the ground, by A1C Bobby Teichmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.