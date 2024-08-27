Central American and Caribbean air chiefs convene to address challenges and strengthen partnerships

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell | Costa Rican Air Vigilance Service Capitán Javier Moreira looks inside a Cessna...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell | Costa Rican Air Vigilance Service Capitán Javier Moreira looks inside a Cessna Caravan aircraft during the Central American and Caribbean Air Chiefs conference—Industry Day at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2024. Industry Day afforded air chiefs an opportunity to collaborate with eight industry partners on relevant technology solutions tailored to their specific needs and served as a starting point for potential future acquisitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell) see less | View Image Page

TUCSON, Ariz. – Twelfth Air Force (Air Forces Southern) hosted the Central American and Caribbean Air Chiefs conference Aug. 26-29 in Tucson, Arizona.



The bi-annual conference brought together Air Force leaders and distinguished guests representing 14 nations across the Western Hemisphere to strengthen relationships, share best practices and collaborate on joint exercises and training programs.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Evan Pettus, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander, hosted the event under the theme—Partnership to strengthen cooperative capable forces to address evolving regional threats.



“This [conference] will not only enhance our operational effectiveness but also foster trust and solidarity amongst our nations,” said Pettus during his opening remarks for the event. “This conference is just one of the many ways that we engage and work together throughout the year, but it’s the only one that brings together all the stakeholders of the region in one place, making this a truly special event.”



This year’s CENTAM-CARIB conference was attended by partner nations from, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Jamaica, Suriname, Guyana, Mexico, Panama and El Salvador.



Topics were focused on transboundary challenges, climate resiliency, interoperability in air integration, force development and talent management.



“Interoperability is another critical function of our Air Forces as we confront transboundary challenges, the ability to work together seamlessly is essential for maintaining security and stability in our region,” said Pettus.



Amongst the guest speakers was Ms. Ana Janaina Nelson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere, who spoke on behalf of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.



As the first presenter of the conference, Nelson began by welcoming everyone to the event she described as, the leading hub for Air Force and space security and defense cooperation.



“Our vision—President Biden, Vice President Harris’ vision for the hemisphere is that it be democratic, prosperous and secure,” said Nelson. “In their review, and this is clearly stated in our National Defense Strategy—no region impacts the United States more directly than the Western Hemisphere.”



While the conference served as a good touchpoint for longstanding cooperation in the region, it also served as a networking opportunity for a newly founded air wing.



Historically, this was the first CENTAM-CARIB conference attended by Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force Air Wing, after its establishment just two years prior in 2022.



“I now have a partner that I can reach out and touch,” said Lt. Col. Alando Michael, commanding officer, Antigua and Barbuda Air Wing. “It’s been excellent. The network has been good and information that’s come out has been good, and I see that it’s now a positive step and gives me and my unit—my force an avenue that we can expand.”



In a diversion from presentations and panel discussions, the key leaders traveled to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for a conference first—Industry Day.



Unlike previous conferences that put U.S. military assets and capabilities on display, Industry Day afforded air chiefs an opportunity to collaborate with eight industry partners on relevant technology solutions tailored to their specific needs and served as a starting point for potential future acquisitions.



The CENTAM-CARIB and South American (SOUTHAM) Air Chiefs conferences are hosted by AFSOUTH on a yearly rotational basis. Next year, AFSOUTH plans to host SOUTHAM.