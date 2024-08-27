MSRON-3 Hosts Boy Scouts

Courtesy Photo | A Sailor assigned to Maritime Security Squadron Three (MSRON-3) explains the controls...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Sailor assigned to Maritime Security Squadron Three (MSRON-3) explains the controls of a 34 ft. patrol boat to a Scout from Boy Scouts of America troop 319, during a command visit Aug. 3. A component of Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One (MESG-1), MSRON-3 is responsible for deploying units of action to support operational commanders’ requirements. They are comprised of support personnel, a command-and-control element, as well as boat divisions that provide waterborne security. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Maritime Security Squadron Three (MSRON-3) hosted Boy Scouts of America troop 319 for a command visit Aug. 3.



A component of Maritime Expeditionary Security Group One (MESG-1), MSRON-3 is responsible for deploying units of action to support operational commanders’ requirements. They are comprised of support personnel, a command-and-control element, as well as boat divisions that provide waterborne security.



The Sailors of MSRON-3 showcased their equipment and naval experiences and took questions from scouts and chaperones. Command displays included weapons, communication equipment, medical capabilities, and patrol boats.



“I would say one of the biggest highlights was getting to speak with the younger sailors and officers,” said Tim Overby, a chaperone who accompanied the scouts during the visit. “[The kids] are still talking about stories and conversations they had.”



Boatswains Mate 2nd Class Aaron Bartenslager described how they set up stations to give the scouts a holistic view of MSRON-3’s mission.



“One station consisted of our 25 ft. and 34 ft. patrol boats, said Bartenslager. “They were able to get on the boats and look at all the equipment we use, sit behind the wheel, play with the sirens and learn more about the boats and why we use them.”



The scouts also got a taste of what it’s like to fire a weapon in MSRON-3’s simulator.



“The kids were able to get behind the guns and "fire" at the bad guys,” said Bartenslager. “They got to experience what it’s actually like to rack the 50. cal and shoot it. We had a lot of fun answering their questions and showing them around.”



“It was really beneficial all around for the youth to interact with younger personnel and to have the time to talk to them about their experiences and jobs in the Navy,” said Overby. “I think it really opened their eyes to what it is to serve and what kind of opportunities there are in the service for them.”