NAVSUP Business Systems Center Deploys Custom Software Solutions Capability

Photo By James Foehl | 240904-N-PX557-1007 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (September 4, 2024) Ryan Celesnik,...... read more read more Photo By James Foehl | 240904-N-PX557-1007 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (September 4, 2024) Ryan Celesnik, director of the Modernization Solutions department at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC); Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC; Brian Zirbel, executive director, NAVSUP BSC; and Shanna Tobias, deputy director, Modernization Solutions department, NAVSUP BSC, participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for NAVSUP BSC’s Modernization Solutions department, September 4. The department was established on August 25 to provide custom software solutions supporting the readiness of Navy supply chain information systems. Personnel assigned to the department are responsible for modernization efforts utilizing platforms, services, and automations that enhance security and agility while accelerating time-to-market for software solutions at NAVSUP BSC. U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) established the Modernization Solutions department, August 25, to provide custom software solutions supporting the readiness of Navy supply chain information systems.



“Integrating software development, security, and ‘real-world’ operations (DevSecOps) is a complex challenge that requires our complete attention as we adapt to and stay current with this evolving capability,” said Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “By establishing a dedicated team chartered to work across business areas, foster a digital culture, and help develop solutions using this integrated approach, we will gain numerous advantages and be able to deploy software more rapidly. This is yet another example of how NAVSUP BSC is thinking, acting, and operating differently.”



Personnel assigned to the department are responsible for modernization efforts utilizing platforms, services, and automations that enhance security and agility while accelerating time-to-market for software solutions at NAVSUP BSC.



The department is organized into three divisions that perform separate functions and tasks.



The Custom Platforms and Services division researches, develops, and implements essential tools, techniques, and procedures for DevSecOps, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, and service-oriented architecture (SOA).



"These employees foster a more agile and responsive development process, effectively addressing the Navy's evolving needs," said Ryan Celesnik, director, Modernization Solutions department. “Promoting DevSecOps will integrate security throughout the software development lifecycle, encourage continuous monitoring, and enhance resilience while minimizing risk. Partnering on the integration and implementation of CI/CD pipelines is crucial to this initiative, as they will automate and streamline code integration and delivery, improve software quality, and shorten deployment times. Additionally, our SOA will boost modularity and scalability, resulting in more flexible and adaptable solutions that enhance overall readiness.”



The Enterprise Platforms division will provide no-code/low-code platforms designed to enhance agility and accelerate time-to-market for enterprise-wide solutions. They provide guidance, best practices, and governance to ensure platform-based solutions are developed efficiently and aligned with organizational and industry-best practices and standards.



“This will allow citizen developers and platform team members to quickly design and deploy software solutions in response to changing business needs,” said Celesnik.



The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) division will automate repetitive, rule-based tasks to increase efficiency and accuracy.



“Deploying RPA bots will accelerate completion of high-volume processes, reduce human errors, and cut operational costs,” said Celesnik. “We can integrate seamlessly with existing systems and applications, which makes it a powerful tool for optimizing processes to evolve with changing business needs.”



Since 1962, NAVSUP BSC’s workforce has evolved to ensure information systems, processes, and architecture meet the changing business requirements of Navy logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.



“Often, our changes are subtle and transparent to the Navy, but periodically a more radical change is needed to keep pace with the private sector,” said Brian Zirbel, executive director, NAVSUP BSC. “This is the first major reorganization since 2013 and will have a profound positive impact on the logistics and financial business systems we design, develop, and sustain for the Navy.”



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.