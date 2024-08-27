MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The 5th Force Support Squadron’s Education Center offers an invaluable resource to help service members and civilian employees, both NAF (non-appropriated funds) and GS (general schedule), enhance their skills, pursue higher education, and unlock new career opportunities. Here’s why you should consider taking full advantage of this facility and tuition assistance:



- You have $4,500 of education benefits in a fiscal year.



- Civilian TA covers up to 75% of tuition. (Civilian Tuition may not exceed $250.00 per semester hour or $166 per quarter.)



- Active Duty TA covers up to 100% of tuition. (AD TA may not exceed $250.00 per semester hour or $166 per quarter.)



- Additional grants and scholarships may be used to supplement your TA.



- You can still use your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) benefits in conjunction with TA



- Some college courses are offered on base for those who prefer in-person learning.



- GS and Active Duty students can begin using TA benefits immediately



- NAF employees can begin using TA after one year of employment



For more information, call 701-723-2772 or stop by the Education Center at 156 Missile Ave. Ste. 202. Tuition Assistance briefs are held at the education center on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2024 Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:03 Story ID: 480077 Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Did you know: civilian employees receive Tuition Assistance, by SrA Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.