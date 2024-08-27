Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Did you know: civilian employees receive Tuition Assistance

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Alexander Nottingham 

    Minot Air Force Base

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – The 5th Force Support Squadron’s Education Center offers an invaluable resource to help service members and civilian employees, both NAF (non-appropriated funds) and GS (general schedule), enhance their skills, pursue higher education, and unlock new career opportunities. Here’s why you should consider taking full advantage of this facility and tuition assistance:

    - You have $4,500 of education benefits in a fiscal year.

    - Civilian TA covers up to 75% of tuition. (Civilian Tuition may not exceed $250.00 per semester hour or $166 per quarter.)

    - Active Duty TA covers up to 100% of tuition. (AD TA may not exceed $250.00 per semester hour or $166 per quarter.)

    - Additional grants and scholarships may be used to supplement your TA.

    - You can still use your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) benefits in conjunction with TA

    - Some college courses are offered on base for those who prefer in-person learning.

    - GS and Active Duty students can begin using TA benefits immediately

    - NAF employees can begin using TA after one year of employment

    For more information, call 701-723-2772 or stop by the Education Center at 156 Missile Ave. Ste. 202. Tuition Assistance briefs are held at the education center on Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. and Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:03
    Story ID: 480077
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Did you know: civilian employees receive Tuition Assistance, by SrA Alexander Nottingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    college
    benefits
    education
    Tuition Assistance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download