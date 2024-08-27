I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Tiffany Brown

Photo By Bradley Clark | Master Sgt. Tiffany Brown, 908th Force Support Squadron career development...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | Master Sgt. Tiffany Brown, 908th Force Support Squadron career development noncommissioned officer in charge grew up in what she calls a “Marine Corps family.” But, despite the heavy influence, she was bound and determined not to follow in the family business. Brown transferred to the 908th Flying Training Wing in January 2024 and has made such an impact in her short time here that 908th FTW Command Chief Master Sgt. Kristen Maloney hand-picked her to attend a senior noncommissioned officer symposium hosted by the 22nd Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Tiffany Brown, 908th Force Support Squadron career development noncommissioned officer in charge grew up in what she calls a “Marine Corps family.” But, despite the heavy influence, she was bound and determined not to follow in the family business.



However, half-way through her senior year in high-school, she had an epiphany of sorts – she realized she had no idea what she wanted to do with her life.



“I grew up rebelling against joining the military,” said Brown. “I didn’t have any plans, but I knew I did not want to stay home and try to figure life out.”



So, she made the decision to join the Air Force after deciding against the Marine Corps and the Army. The Navy was a brief consideration, but also fell to the wayside because, admittedly, she doesn’t like being on boats.



In 2002, Brown entered into the active-duty Air Force where she spent 12 years as a services specialist. During these 12 years she discovered herself and developed a love of cooking and a passion for helping people.



“My first duty station is where I figured out who I was as a young adult and got to grow into my own shoes,” she said. “It was only supposed to be a four-year gig, but I came up on three years and I was asked if I wanted to re-enlist and I said, ‘Yes, please.’”



Brown left Active Duty in 2014 to focus on being a mother, and the family moved to Arizona. Eventually, the lure of service crept back in, and she began to miss the camaraderie found in the military. She was all prepared to enlist in the Army when a recruiter contacted her about joining the Air Force Reserve.



As it turned out, many of the services specialists from the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, were deploying, and they needed qualified Airmen to back-fill the positions. The move eventually landed her a full-time position within the 944th Force Support Squadron.



Brown transferred to the 908th Flying Training Wing in January 2024 and has made such an impact in her short time here that 908th FTW Command Chief Master Sgt. Kristen Maloney hand-picked her to attend a senior noncommissioned officer symposium hosted by the 22nd Air Force.



“Whether I am in food services, working in lodging or helping people get [identification] cards, there’s just something about helping people that is so rewarding for me,” she said.