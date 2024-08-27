New Cell Phone Tower Enhances Service at Fort George G. Meade

Photo By Abigail Carey | Baltimore Gas and Electric recently added electricity to the tower and carriers...... read more read more Photo By Abigail Carey | Baltimore Gas and Electric recently added electricity to the tower and carriers installed their panels on the new tower to increase the capacity of their network. The tower’s new height enhance coverage and improve 5G service for the Fort Meade area. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — Residents and service members at Fort George G. Meade are noticing a boost in their cell phone service, thanks to a new cell tower constructed by the Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



Over the past year, DPW collaborated with Verizon, AT&T, and FirstNet Fielding to replace the temporary portable towers with a permanent solution. After a thorough site evaluation, the team determined that the optimal location for the new tower was on the southern side of the Defense Information Systems Agency parking lot.



Recently, Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) connected electricity to the tower, allowing the carriers to install their network panels. The new tower’s increased height is expected to significantly improve coverage and enhance 5G service across the Fort Meade area.



U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Zoe Russell, one of the many service members benefiting from the upgraded service, expressed her satisfaction with the improved connectivity.



“It took a few days when I got here, but I have better access to the internet,” Russell said. “It is very beneficial.”



The improvements are part of a broader effort to enhance communication infrastructure on the installation. Plans are already underway for an additional tower to further expand the enhanced coverage, ensuring reliable and faster service for all Fort Meade residents.



The new cell tower represents a significant step forward in meeting the growing demand for high-quality communication services on the base, benefiting both the military and civilian communities.