3rd SFAB demonstrates “The Highest Standard” during Operation Combined Victory

Advisors from the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade exit a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to conduct a "fly-to-advise" during Operation Combined Victory at Naval Support Activity Crane, Indiana, August 11, 2024. OCV is the Security Force Assistance Command's culminating combat validation exercise that validates deploying SFAB Advisors for combat. OCV is the crucible event as part of the Advisors' collective training, equipping them to effectively assess, support, liaise and advise allies and partner nations in a crisis to conflict scenario.

Ft. Cavazos, TX — Advisor teams from the 2nd and 6th Battalions of the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade participated in Operation Combined Victory at Camp Atterbury, Indiana from Aug. 4 to Aug. 16, 2024. OCV is a conflict -oriented validation exercise for SFAB force packages preparing to deploy that addresses the chief of staff of the Army’s number 1 priority of Warfighting. During OCV, SFAB Soldiers and leaders undergo rigorous individual and collective certifications, equipping them to effectively advise, support, liaise, and assess allies and partner nations worldwide in Large Scale Combat Operations.



“There’s a direct link between advising and our Army’s mission to fight and win our nation’s wars. Advisors enable partner forces to integrate U.S. joint firepower,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Kevin Lambert, commanding general of the Security Force Assistance Command. “When an advisor joins a partner formation, it symbolizes U.S. commitment and resolve and brings critical resources like joint firepower, intelligence, and sustainment through the advisor network, to the partner force." Lambert stated.



The ability to access and leverage U.S. Joint capabilities during conflict, is a critical need for many allied and partner nations. During OCV, the 3rd SFAB’s advisors practiced their ability to do just that in a tough, realistic training environment.



"As a fires advisor, my focus is on integrating U.S. joint fires into a combined joint area of operations, as well as into partner force and combined joint task force targeting cycles.” said Sfc. Colt Southon, a fires advisor assigned to 4th Battalion, 3rd SFAB. “Our mission is to close gaps in our partner force's fire capabilities and enhance their interoperability."



As an additional area of emphasis, OCV tested the advisor force package’s ability to conduct missions during conflict. At a minimum, advisors must be able to assess, support, liaise, and advise partner nations during Large Scale Combat Operations.



“They face many challenges in this complex environment, including live opposing forces, indirect fire, and enemy unmanned aerial systems.” said Lt. Col. Jim Arthurs, OCV chief of operations. “Additionally, they must help the partner force plan complex offensive and defensive operations for large-scale combat,” added Arthurs.



Furthermore, OCV allowed the 3rd SFAB’s advisor teams to face challenges head on and continue to provide support to a simulated partner nation well across the competition-to-conflict spectrum.



“This training has provided invaluable experience, allowing me to learn and succeed in a setting with exceptional coaches, mentors, and role players. Seeing firsthand the role of interoperability in large-scale combat operations scenarios has been eye-opening, offering a glimpse into the future of warfare," added Southon.



The advisors’ access, presence, and influence during competition allow them to leverage the advisor network effectively, addressing gaps and strengthening partner capabilities, which is crucial for maintaining stability and setting conditions to be prepared for a crisis to conflict scenario.



“Exercises like OCV allow us an opportunity to closely replicate and validate what being an advisor means at both the brigade Level and echelons above brigade in Large Scale Combat Operations,” stated Maj. Scott Pancotto, Brigade Operations Officer of the 3rd SFAB. “Advisors need to be flexible and competent enough to advise in all phases of the conflict continuum and at any echelon where the Army requires us and our partner force to fight and win,” Pancotto added.



Overall, the advisors participating in OCV enjoyed the experience, and felt it better prepared them for the challenges they will face on future deployments.



"This is a great training event and absolutely vital to the SFAB and SFAC mission. We must continue these training events to test and refine our skills, ensuring we are the best we can be,” said Capt. James Corino, Infantry Officer assigned to 3rd SFAB. “Especially moving forward in today's world, the SFAB mission will become increasingly important as warfare continues to evolve.”



Operation Combined Victory is the Security Force Assistance Command's culminating combat validation exercise that validates deploying SFAB advisors for combat. OCV is the crucible event as part of the advisors' collective training, equipping them to effectively assess, support, liaise and advise allies and partner nations in a crisis to conflict scenario.



To learn more or to volunteer for the Security Force Assistance Brigades, go to www.army.mil/sfab.