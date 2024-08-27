New Orleans District Corps of Engineers hosts participants from International Visitor Leadership Program

Photo By Ryan Labadens | Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander, talks...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Labadens | Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander, talks about the responsibilities of the different USACE divisions and districts with participants in the International Visitor Leadership Program during their visit to the USACE MVN headquarters in New Orleans, La., Sept. 3, 2024. The IVLP is a U.S. Department of State professional exchange program designed to provide current and emerging foreign leaders in a variety of fields the opportunity to engage with their American counterparts in their respective career fields. USACE personnel presented information about the mission of the New Orleans District and the different roles performed by members of its various departments. (U.S. Army photos by Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page

Eleven international participants in the International Visitor Leadership Program received briefings from professionals working at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, headquarters building in New Orleans, La., Sept. 3, 2024.



The IVLP visitors came to the United States from several different nations, including Australia, India, Japan, Laos, New Zealand, Papa New Guinea and Thailand.



According to the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs website, the International Visitor Leadership Program is a U.S. Department of State professional exchange program designed to provide current and emerging foreign leaders in a variety of fields the opportunity to engage with their American counterparts in their respective career fields. Participants often meet with all different types of people throughout their visit, such as federal state and local government officials, as well as members of the private sector and civil society.



Each year, nearly 5,000 international visitors come to the U.S. through the IVLP on short-term visits that can last up to a month. During these visits, IVLP participants attend meetings, like the one held at the USACE New Orleans District, that allow them to interact with other professionals in their individual fields of interests. This program also helps support the foreign policy goals of the United States by serving as an exchange of ideas and best practices with international partners.



While at the New Orleans District, IVLP visitors participated in meetings that allowed them to gain a more in-depth understanding of the mission of the USACE New Orleans District and the different roles performed by members of its various departments.



Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, welcomed the international group of professionals and provided them an overview of the district’s mission. He also noted the importance of programs like the IVLP and engaging with professional colleagues from other regions of the world.



“This is a wonderful opportunity to be able to meet with you, and for you to ask questions about how we seek to manage the largest navigable waterway system in the United States,” said Jones during the presentation.



Additionally, Corps personnel briefed their international visitors on information about the USACE-operated Old River Control Complex in Lettsworth, La., which the Corps operates to maintain the 70/30 distribution flow between the Mississippi River and the Atchafalaya River, and how the district coordinates with the nearby privately-owned Sidney A. Murray Jr. Hydroelectric Station.



Corps presenters also discussed the Dam and Levee Safety Program, USACE emergency operations, and how the New Orleans District acquires funding for various infrastructure projects.