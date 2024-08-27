Keep an eye out for road work on Imperial Dam Road

Photo By Ana Henderson | On Tuesday, Sept. 10, construction begins to install culverts to avoid flooding like...... read more read more Photo By Ana Henderson | On Tuesday, Sept. 10, construction begins to install culverts to avoid flooding like has been seen after heavy monsoon storms. One culvert is planned closer to the Walker gate and the other will go where the temporary steel plate is currently in place. The work area is approximately a one mile stretch from Highway 95 to near the Walker gate. The speed limit will drop to 15 MPH near the roadwork. see less | View Image Page

Drivers using Imperial Dam Road (IDR) for access to the Walker and Howard access control points and the Visitor Control Center at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) will encounter road work.



There are two dates to keep in mind. The first is Friday, Sept. 6, when crews will place the detours around the work area. This will happen over a two-day period that weekend.



Flaggers will guide drivers on a one lane road while road crews install the detours routes on the south side of IDR. The speed limit will drop to 15 miles per hours (MPH) closest to the road work.



On Tuesday, Sept. 10, construction begins to install culverts to avoid flooding like has been seen after heavy monsoon storms.



One culvert is planned closer to the Walker Gate and the other will go where the temporary steel plate is currently in place. The speed limit will drop to 15 MPH.



The work area is approximately a one mile stretch from Highway 95 to near the Walker gate.



David Daggett with the YPG’s Directorate of Public Works urges drivers to, “Please pay attention and be mindful of the construction workers, heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway, and the traffic control signs.” Also, allow extra travel time.



This project is expected to continue until February of 2025.