NSF Beaufort Security Training

Naval Support Facility (NSF) Beaufort completed a week-long assessment which is the beginning of Commander Navy Installation Command’s (CNIC) 3-year process of certifying a Security Department. The assessment be-gins with an in-depth program review of the departments 3 core capability programs and their 17 readiness pro-grams. The assessment culminated with an Integrated Training Event which consisted of an active shooter event on the installation. During the event, NSF Beau-fort’s Security Department successfully integrated assets and personnel from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Departments, and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort’s Provost Marshall’s Office military working dog section.

These responding agencies are instrumental in the Security Department’s response to an active shoot-er event by providing additional manpower and re-sources. From the use of Military Working Dogs to clear vital areas from secondary threats to the formation of a rescue task force to treat the wounded role players and simulate the transport of the injured role players to a local medical facility to the establishment of a unified command post to coordinate and direct the responding forces. This team-work ensured a successful integrated training exercise and significantly contributed to the operational score, which resulted in the Security Department receiving an overall passing score of 91%.

With Beaufort County and the Nation moving toward the Whole Community Approach to major incidents concept, the training gained by working with local civilian agencies is in-valuable. NSF Beaufort has pledged to continue to train with its partners in future events throughout the year, building on a solid foundation, which will enhance interoperability between NSF Beaufort and its partnered military and civilian agencies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:49 Story ID: 480048 Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US