Cannon AFB’s 9th SOS awarded 2023 best USAF air refueling crew

Two MC-130J Commando II crews assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base were awarded the 2023 Brig. Gen. Ross G. Hoyt Award, here, for distinguished service during a presidentially-directed contingency operation.



The Hoyt Award was established in 1994 by the Air and Space Forces Association to recognize the best aerial refueling crew across the entire Air Force, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.



During the operation, two aircrews assigned to the 9th Special Operations Squadron, supported the single-longest U.S Army helicopter mission to depend entirely on aerial refueling. The helicopter crews flew over 10 consecutive hours with no ability to refuel on the ground at any point enroute. The helicopters’ fuel was delivered exclusively by the two MC-130Js in-flight.



“The 9th SOS, these crews and myself included, were honored to be part of such a historic mission,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Alec Benoit, 9th SOS Chief of Standards and Evaluation. “Having the feat of this air-refueling mission and its crews acknowledged is really awesome.”



The MC-130J is a special operations air mobility platform that flies clandestine, low-level infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces, by airdrop or airland, often in politically sensitive or hostile territories. It typically flies at night to avoid visual detection. The Commando II is equipped differently than a conventional C-130, giving it the ability to deliver and receive fuel mid-air, which enables Air Force Special Operations Command aircrews to support demanding missions with limited logistical support.



During the operation, the 9th SOS crews overcame mechanical and communication equipment failures while facing hostile air defense threats to deliver over 20,000 pounds of fuel. The crews stayed airborne for the entire mission, traversing over a thousand miles in support of the evacuation.



“Their professionalism and their capability to perform under pressure in high stakes environments sets Air Commandos apart from the average person,” Benoit said of his teammates. “These crews did an amazing job.”



The 9th SOS crews, like all others assigned to AFSOC, support unconventional missions on short notice. This high degree of agility is made possible by AFSOC’s training, which ensures professional and competent aircrews that flexibly generate outside-the-box solutions to complex problems.



“Our crews train extremely hard every day so when the call comes we’re ready to execute flawlessly,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Strube, 9th SOS commander. “I am extremely honored to lead such fine men and women who are ready at a moment’s notice to ensure American lives are safe. These two crews are a testament to how great the Night Wings truly are.”



Being recognized with the Hoyt Award demonstrates the ethos of Air Commandos: always stand ready to answer our nation’s call. Empowered Air Commandos are AFSOC’s competitive advantage, and the key element that enables The Steadfast Line to deliver unconventional airpower support to the joint force anywhere at a moment’s notice.

