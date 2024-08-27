4000 hours and counting: Flying Tiger A-10 pilot hits notable milestone

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Being a close air support (CAS) pilot in the U.S. Air Force demands an exceptional level of commitment that few can fully embody. It requires continual growth in expertise and an unwavering dedication uncommon in many professions.



Col. Benjamin Rudolphi, 23rd Wing deputy commander, exemplifies how this career path can lead to extraordinary achievements. With over 4,000 hours logged flying various aircraft, he has earned a distinguished place among the elite fighter pilots of the Department of Defense.



This milestone not only highlights his dedication and skill to his craft, but also honors the selfless leadership style present throughout Rudolphis decorated career.



“I truly enjoy flying,” said Rudolphi. “When I get up above the earth and I can just look around and see the landscape, it’s always made me fascinated with aviation. I'm the guy who goes to the airport, boards the commercial jet airliner, and just stares out the window.”



Rudolphi’s aviation journey began over two decades ago. Originally starting on the historic Cessna T-37 Tweet, he instantly fell in love with the challenge of being a U.S. Air Force pilot. His dedication to the mission has been evident throughout his career, contributing to both operational success and the safety of ground forces in various theaters of operation.



“Every time I get to fly, it’s a good day,” said Rudolphi. “Whether it's the [HC-130J Combat King II], or the [A-10C Thunderbolt II], I always tell myself ‘This is a good day.’ Being a fighter pilot is something that I had the opportunity to experience that very few people get to encounter.”



As time passed, Rudolphi eventually found himself flying the A-10C Thunderbolt II. With its unforgettable, lifesaving reputation for CAS and its unique, robust design, the A-10 became the perfect partner for Rudolphi’s aviation journey – eventually allowing him to surpass 3,300+ flight hours on the weapon system.



“What makes the A-10 quite different is the community,” Rudolphi declared. “The situations that we find ourselves in are always dependent on what is happening on the ground. We cannot shape it and we can't control it.



The CAS mission, dating back to the days of the Army Air Corps, consists of supporting firepower in offensive and defensive operations to destroy, disrupt, suppress and neutralize enemy targets as an element of aerial joint fire support. This allows troops on the ground to conduct their missions with confidence, knowing that they have strong top cover.



“The idea that we had to eliminate every single enemy in a given area was never a priority,” said Rudolphi. “Sometimes it was better to move through the kill zone and let them know we were there. That's the mentality of the hog [A-10] pilot. The hog pilot thinks, 'Okay, I can't drop a bomb right now. What's my next solution? How do I fix this problem?' It is a constant problem-solving game.”



Col. Rudolphi's leadership extends beyond the cockpit. His commitment to the mission and his subordinates is evident in his approach to mentoring the next generation of pilots. His wealth of experience and insights into CAS operations have been instrumental in shaping the tactical capabilities and operational readiness of the newer pilots across the 23rd Wing.



“What I care about most is mentoring new pilots. Before we fly, I tell them ‘Everything that we're going to do today is about you,’” Rudolphi explained. “There's really nothing left for me to learn on the platform … what it's all about is helping them gain confidence knowing that they can go and take the aircraft onto a mission or into combat with confidence in their abilities”



Rudolphi’s accomplishment is more than a personal triumph; it is a testament to the enduring legacy of the A-10 and the dedicated professionals who fly and maintain it.



"I am happy and honored to serve beside him,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander. “Surpassing 4,000 flight hours across multiple military aircraft takes skill, and an unwavering commitment to the Air Force and our country. His leadership and expertise continue to set the standard for excellence, and we are all grateful for his continued service.”

