INSCOM HHC welcomes new first sergeant

FORT BELVOIR, Va., The U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command’s (INSCOM) Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) welcomed its new first sergeant during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held at the Nolan Building here, Aug. 29.

1st Sgt. Jesse L. Mitchell officially assumed responsibility for INSCOM’s HHC after he received the unit’s colors from Capt. Demitrus R. Rowe, commander, HHC, INSCOM.

Mitchell is a native of Geneva, Alabama, a town of less than 5,000 people. Geneva boasts that it is a city rich in southern tradition and community pride. It claims to be small enough to offer that small town charm and southern hospitality but big enough to offer the everyday conveniences of a larger town.

Mithcell left his hometown and enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 2006. He has served in every leadership position, from a team leader all the way up to his previous position as the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, where he served as the brigade’s S-2 noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC). Prior to that he served as a geospatial intelligence observer, coach, and trainer with the 188th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army Division East, at Fort Stewart, Georgia.

In Rowe’s remarks during the ceremony, he spoke with excitement about how he is looking forward to working with Mitchell.

“I look forward to your new and fresh perspectives as the company moves forward to conducting some exciting things in the future,” said Rowe. “I know you will build on and expand our current reputation across the post and the National Capital Region.”

Mitchell is excited about his new position working with and for the Soldiers of INSCOM’s HHC.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be given this opportunity to serve alongside the outstanding officers, NCOs, and Soldiers in HHC,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to serving as your first sergeant.”

INSCOM executes mission command of operational intelligence and security forces; conducts and synchronizes worldwide multidiscipline and all-source intelligence and security operations; and delivers linguist support and intelligence-related advanced skills training, acquisition support, logistics, communications, and other specialized capabilities in support of Army, Joint, Coalition Commands and the U.S. Intelligence Community.

