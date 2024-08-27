Japanese NCO gains friendship, understanding of Japan-US relations during Co-Operative Work Program

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Yumi Okazaki, right, cheers during a tug-of-war...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Yumi Okazaki, right, cheers during a tug-of-war competition June 13 during Army Week activities on Camp Zama, Japan. Okazaki was part of the most recent cycle of JGSDF members and U.S. Soldiers to participate in the Co-Operative Work Program, U.S. Army Japan’s primary bilateral engagement curriculum. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Sgt. Yumi Okazaki’s job as a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member and public affairs officer working on a U.S. Army base requires her to be a bridge between the two organizations.



Her recent participation in a 10-week work program on Camp Zama enhanced her ability to do that by giving her insight into the Army’s mission in Japan and its relationship with the JGSDF and exposing her to American military and work culture.



Okazaki was part of the most recent cycle of JGSDF members and U.S. Soldiers to participate in the Co-Operative Work Program, U.S. Army Japan’s primary bilateral engagement curriculum. The group concluded its iteration of the program June 17.



USARJ established the Co-Op in 1995 with the goal of strengthening U.S.-Japan bilateral relations and interoperability. Cycles of the program are run throughout the year, giving hundreds of participants from both countries the chance to deepen their understanding of their counterparts’ respective missions and how they often overlap.



Okazaki is assigned to the JGSDF’s 4th Engineer Group, which is stationed on Camp Zama. She wanted to participate in the Co-Op because she thought it would help her in her work by improving her English skills and familiarizing her with the U.S. Army’s structure and culture.



In her current role as a language specialist, Okazaki is responsible for interpretation, liaison duties and coordination with the U.S. Army on Camp Zama. As a public affairs officer, she documents JGSDF activities, manages social media, and focuses on recruiting activities.



“It was extremely important for me to gain a better understanding of the various units and organizations on Camp Zama and their practices because it would allow me to better promote communication between the JGSDF and U.S. Army,” she said.



Her experience in the Co-Op was beneficial not only from a professional aspect, but also a personal one.



At the start of each Co-Op cycle, each JGSDF participant is paired with a U.S. Soldier sponsor. Okazaki’s sponsor was Sgt. 1st Class William Phillips, a watercraft engineer assigned to the 765th Transportation (Terminal) Battalion.



The two communicated and worked closely together throughout the program, from participating in group presentations to Okazaki learning about Phillips’ unique job. The Co-Op group members typically bond over their 10 weeks together, and it was no different for this group.



Following her participation in the program, Okazaki said she is enthusiastic about sharing her experiences with her unit and advocating for the benefits of such collaborative programs. And making friends with her counterparts has an added professional benefit, Okazaki said.



“The program helped me build strong relationships with Phillips and the other Soldiers, which is crucial for my role as a liaison,” she said. “I’ve learned so much from this experience and am eager to share this knowledge with my unit when I return and to enhance our communication and cooperation with the U.S. Army.”



Phillips praised Okazaki’s enthusiasm and adaptability, saying she was “outstanding from the start” and that her confidence and ability to engage with the program was impressive.



“She not only improved her English skills but also gained a significant appreciation for what the U.S. Army does,” Phillips said.



Phillips made efforts to provide Okazaki and the other JGSDF members with a comprehensive view of his field, including giving them a tour of his vessel and allowing them to experience U.S. Army activities up close.



The group went through an obstacle course on Camp Zama, which Phillips said was a particularly significant event. Being able to interact in an informal setting helped the group foster friendships, gain a better understanding of each other’s capabilities, and build a solid foundation for future cooperation.



As their Co-Op cycle neared its end, Okazaki and Phillips reflected on the time they spent together and the things they learned. They highlighted the importance of cultural exchange programs in building stronger, more effective personal connections and partnerships.



Their shared experiences not only deepened their professional skills, they said, but also enriched their cultural understanding, paving the way for continued collaboration between the JGSDF and the U.S. Army.