RF-A 24-3 168th Wing Refuels the Fight

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 168th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conducts aerial refueling operations for fighter aircraft participating in Red Flag Alaska 24-3, August 27, 2024. The 168th WG provided air Refueling, strengthening combat capabilities during RF-A 24-3. Red Flag Alaska showcases combat tactics and synchronizes capabilities of allies and partners as approximately 1800 service members join in unity during the U.S. Pacific Forces operational exercise on the flight line at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and in the skies over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska—Red Flag-Alaska 24-3, a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise with approximately 1,800 service members joining together in unity, ramped up operations at Eielson Air Force Base, Aug. 15-29. The 168th Wing, a crucial part of the operations refueled combat fighters throughout the RF-A 24-3 exercise, enabling the mission to deliver lethal airpower in defense of National Military objectives.



Red Flag Alaska showcases combat tactics and synchronizes capabilities with U.S. and NATO partners, including the Royal Australian service members.



"Interagency cooperation is essential in everything we do,” said Lt. Col. Dean Thibodeau, 168th Air Refueling Squadron commander. “The exercise allows us to strengthen international partnerships, refine advanced tactics, push limits, and sharpen skills. Red Flag focuses on training for individual skills and intricate and large-scale joint engagements.”



The KC-135 boom operators and pilots fuel the fight, assuring air-combat maneuvering sorties are carried out in a realistic environment over the more than 77,000 square miles of airspace in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the world's most extensive combat training range.



The 168 WG's refueling operations enable fighter pilots to go farther and stay out longer. This allows them to react quickly to different troops in contact situations and deter enemy engagements, preventing hostile aircraft from entering the battle area or air space.



The RF-A exercise provides a platform for U.S. forces and partner nations to train together before meeting up in case a contingency occurs.



The tanker's ability to continue to support operations and exercises like this is just one way the KC-135 has proven itself as the backbone of the Air Force for the past 65-plus years.



The 168th Wing Arctic Airmen, always ready and prepared, are committed to providing air refueling capabilities anytime, anywhere, extending air operations across the extensive training grounds in Alaska and worldwide.