908th FTW August 2024 in Review

The 908th Flying Training Wing had a busy first full month as the newly designated FTW.



The wing started the month remembering four anniversaries. On August 1, 1944, the 2nd Air Cargo Resupply Detachment, which would later become the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, was activated at Greenham Common, England. Then on August 1, 1992, the 908th Support Group, which would later become the 908th Mission Support Group, the 908th Logistics Group, which would later become the 908th Maintenance Group, and the 908th Operations Group were all activated and then assigned to the 908th Airlift Group. Also on that same day, the 35th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, which would later become the 908th AES, was assigned to the 908th OG and the 908th Operations Support Squadron was activated and assigned to the 908th OG.



On Saturday, August 3, 2024, the wing’s development and training flight spent the day at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, learning about the military and their futures.



On Sunday, August 4, 2024, the wing congratulated 19 members who promoted recently.



Also, that same day, the wing held a board for quarterly awards for the second quarter of 2024. The wing announced the winners on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.



The next day, August 5, 2024, the wing welcomed 19 new members to the unit.



On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, the wing highlighted Master Sgt. Adrian Hunter, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, who has stepped up to help the wing's financial management section with vouchers and other items, showing what it means to put service before self.



On Sunday, August 11, the wing remembered that on that date in 1982, the wing welcomed its first C-130 aircraft, tail number 63-7770 to Maxwell and the unit.



On Wednesday, August 14, the wing remembered that on that date in 1973, Lt. Col. Jonathan Gardner became the ninth commander of the 908th.



The next day, the wing remembered that on August 15, 1945, the 357th Bomb Squadron flew its final mission of World War II.



On Friday, August 16, 2024, the wing highlighted another of its members. In a historic milestone, Master Sgt. Cynthia Webster, 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron medical technician, became the first Air Force reservist to serve as an Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps instructor while maintaining her drill status.



On Monday, August 19, 2024, the wing highlighted 908th Force Support Squadron 1st Sgt., Master Sgt. Jeffery Davis, who is also an adjunct instructor at the U.S. Air Force First Sergeant Academy.



On Wednesday, August 21, 2024, the wing highlighted 908th Civil Engineer Squadron Firefighter Crew Chief, Staff Sgt. Leonardo Mullin, whose ambition growing up was to become a police officer, a firefighter or to serve in the military. Currently, at the 908th FTW, he accomplished two out of three, serving as a military firefighter.



On Friday, August 23 the wing remembered that from August 23, 1992, to Sept 9, 1992, after Hurricane Andrew devastated parts of Florida, 91 members from the wing provided support with relief mission flights. Five aircraft were used on 34 missions, flying 78 sorties for more than 194 hours, moving 196 passengers and more than 254 tons of cargo.



The next day, the wing remembered that on August 24, 1996, Col. William Kane became the 17th commander of the 908th.



On Monday, August 26, the wing remembered that on that date but in 2021, the unit had members from the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron station at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, where they treated multiple critical injuries after a bombing. The team helped evacuate 18 service members who were injured as well as the remains of the 13 service members who were killed.



On that same day, but in 2024, the wing highlighted its new Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program Coordinator, Master Sgt. Toni Page.



On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, the wing highlighted the Air Force Specialty Code 2W0X1, munitions systems specialists.



On Friday August 30, the wing remembered that on that same date in 2005, a day after Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, the 908th sent two C-130s and crew to support relief efforts. The 908th AES also responded by sending 16 members divided into two crews and a management cell.



On that same date but in 2021, the wing remembered that three members from the 908th ASTS were among the last personnel to leave Kabul only hours before the final evacuation deadline.



The wing closed out the month remembering that the first 908th mission in support of Hurricane Katrina relief efforts was to transport 62 elderly residents of the Gulfport Air Force retirement village to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on August 31, 2005.

