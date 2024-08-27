DEVCOM CBC Honors Newest Inductees to Hall of Fame

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD -- The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) honored its 2024 inductees to the Center Hall of Fame in two separate ceremonies this year.



During the most recent ceremony in August, James Michael "Mike" Cress, former liaison officer at Center, was inducted. This ceremony followed the induction in May of the late George Collins, the Center’s former director of safety. Both individuals made monumental contributions to the Center's mission of developing and delivering capabilities to the warfighter.



During Collins’s induction in May, several of his former coworkers shared stories about how he dedicated his life to fostering a work culture and attitude centered on improved safety. His policies, which emphasized protocols for chemical repositories, hazardous waste storage, personal protection, and chemical agent monitoring for local and international customers, were instrumental in protecting lives.



"He cared about people; that's why he was in safety and human resources," said Joseph Wienand, former director of DEVCOM CBC, or Edgewood Chemical Biological Center as it was known at the time. "He was patient, too. Whenever he'd offer nuggets of wisdom, he'd say, 'Have you considered...' and that's when you'd pay attention. He just loved all the people here."



Collins held dual leadership duties for the Center as the deputy director of chemical biological integration and director of safety. His chemical and biological risk management expertise was invaluable for the Army, DoD, and the nation.



"He was simply the gold standard – he made deliberate decisions and recognizable influences on everyone he met. He taught and cared for absolutely everyone," said Nancy Carter, CBC's chief operating officer and former mentee of Collins.



In the most recent induction ceremony honoring Mike Cress, members of the workforce shared their thoughts and reflections on how, for nearly 50 years, Cress was a positive influence, spurring innovation and providing leadership to the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) enterprise and DEVCOM CBC.



Cress, a lifelong contributor to the Center's and the nation's successes, joined the Army in 1966, serving two tours in Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division and as an instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School. After retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel, he continued his passion for lifelong learning and educating others by becoming a trusted expert in tactical CBRN operations, shaping future strategies of the CBRN warfighter through his role as a liaison officer. Cress was a key contributor to the Chemical Reconnaissance, Explosive Screening System (CRESS) program. He holds multiple patents and won the 2022 MG Harold J. Greene Acquisition Writing Competition.



Though he retired in 2021, Cress continues to serve the Center as a part-time annuitant, working with DEVCOM CBC's Engineering Directorate on strategic initiatives and new projects.



A number of former colleagues spoke on Cress' behalf, including Dr. Eric Moore, former DEVCOM CBC director; DEVCOM CBC Scientists Dr. James Jensen and Janet Jensen; DEVCOM CBC Deputy Director of Engineering Lowry Brooks; and DEVCOM CBC Liaison Officer David Glynn.



"I am entirely confident that five minutes is not enough time even to come close to describing Mike's impact over the decades he has dedicated to our Nation, and I'm proud to call him my close friend," said Glynn, Cress' protégé before his retirement. "I cannot emphasize the profound leadership and mentorship that Mike has provided to those he has come into contact with throughout his career."



Following these remarks, Cress joined DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey onstage for his awards and official induction before taking the podium himself to thank all those who impacted his career and reflect on what it means to support the warfighter.



"You don't get where you are today without overwhelming support from your family," said Cress. "A big aspect of this job is learning. We have a huge technical library here, and that extends to the people. The many wonderful researchers I've worked with over the years were eager to share their knowledge. Those bits and pieces made my career what it was."



Collins and Cress join Dr. Jim Baker and Dr. Harry Salem (both inducted in 2018), and William “Bill” Klein (2022) as members of the DEVCOM CBC Hall of Fame.



"This organization, in one form or another, has been here for over one hundred years," Bailey said during the August Hall of Fame induction ceremony. "It's safe to say that there have been tens of thousands of people who have passed through these doors. Out of that massive pool, only four have been inducted into our Hall of Fame. Today, we add our fifth."





