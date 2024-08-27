DTRA Conducts Transfer of Property and New Equipment Training Ceremony with Kenya Defence Forces

Nairobi, August 23, 2024 –The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), in continued partnership with U.S. African Command and the Kenya Defense Force's (KDF) Disaster Response Battalion (DRB), conducted a Transfer of Property (TOP) ceremony at the DRB facility, Nairobi, Kenya, Aug. 23, 2024.



The handover ceremony was for four HAZMAT trucks and Chemical, Radiological, Biological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense equipment and training.



The CBRN Reconnaissance (CR) New Equipment Training is for the partner nation’s military/first responder community who possesses a dismounted CBRN response capability. Students will learn to operate, maintain, and apply hands on training of all equipment within the kit. The Mass Casualty Decontamination (MCD) kits will provide a foundational knowledge focused on CWMD Response and Mass Casualty Decontamination. Students will practice use and maintenance of specialized equipment and conduct timed rehearsals for kit employment .



CSCEP will train and equip the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Disaster Response Battalion (DRB), enabling the unit to expand with 2 additional units and conduct Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) operations effectively within Kenya’s borders and regionally.



Providing assistance to DRB will ensure that Kenya has the capacity to plan for and execute effective and rapid Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) operations with little or no U.S. assistance. This program supports the Integrated Country Strategy objective to improve Kenya’s security capacities to ensure a stronger defense against regional threats.



DTRA Regional Cooperative Engagement Office (RCEO) representative Alexis Robinson said Kenya’s disaster response capabilities have significantly advanced in recent years.



“Kenya has made substantial investments in its disaster response infrastructure, including the development of specialized units trained to handle hazardous materials, emergency response teams equipped for high-risk situations, emergency operations centers and robust protocols for coordination during crisis,” said Robinson. “The country’s progress in this field reflects its commitment to enhancing preparedness and resilience.”



The partnership between Kenya and the United States in the realm of disaster response and security is enduring, robust and multifaceted. This collaboration extends across various domains including training, technology transfer, equipment and operational support.



“Today marked another key milestone in the continued collaboration between Kenya and the United States, further solidifying our partnership and collective ability to respond to crisis and safeguard our communities,” said Robinson.



The United States remains committed to working collaboratively with African partners to promote security, prosperity, and the well-being of people across the continent.



For more information on DTRA programs, visit www.dtra.mil.

