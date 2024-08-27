NHB Back to School and Sports Physical Rodeo

Naval Hospital Bremerton is offering weekend availability for pediatric beneficiaries to schedule Back to School and Sports Physicals for the upcoming school year.



The Back to School and Sports Physical Rodeo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, September 14 and Saturday September 28, 2024.



“These appointments are purely for kids needing an uncomplicated sport physical, which consists of a regular physical assessment/exam and the provider would fill out whatever ‘provider required’ sections are on their paperwork for their specific school’s athletic department,” explained Lt. Julia Lucas, NHB Pediatrics, Immunizations, Internal Medicine3 and Population Health division officer.



“Height, weight, and vital signs would be obtained on all the children as we do this for all our patients regardless,” Lucas added.



Who is eligible? enrolled pediatric beneficiaries - school age up to 18 - from NHB’s Pediatric Clinic or Family Medicine Clinic.



Appointments can be made by calling NHB’s Pediatric Clinic: 360-475-4236



Parents need to come prepared with the applicable school forms needed to complete their sports physicals.



Please have all parental sections filled out prior to the appointment.



Note: Post-Concussion and Medical Waiver Discussions will be booked into the clinic for a typical primary care manager visit at another time.

