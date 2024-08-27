Staff in the Spotlight – Hospital Corpsman First Class Cortland Stewart

Meet Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Cortland Stewart, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



Originally from Mansfield, Texas, Stewart’s journey in the Navy began in 2010 with the desire to continue his family’s military legacy.



“Serving in the military is the family business,” Stewart says. “My grandfather, father, mother, and uncle all served in some capacity, and our military legacy can be dated all the way back to the American Revolution. Growing up, I always told my dad that one day I’d outrank him. He began as an E-1 and retired as an O-5. Though I haven’t accomplished that yet, it’s still a goal of mine even if my reason for continuing to serve has changed. I have two young boys and a wife at home, so I do my best to set a good example for them to follow and provide for my family in the best way that I can.”



Though Stewart is following in his father’s footsteps, he credits his mother for much of his success.



“My mother was the one who instilled the importance of a strong work ethic,” he says.

“Growing up, she worked a full-time job, took classes to complete her master’s degree, and was still able to juggle all the responsibilities that come along with having kids and being a military spouse. I’m grateful to have been able to observe and learn from her as a child. She is the example I use for what hard work I suppose to look like.”



Prior to arriving at RTC, Stewart’s previous duty stations include stops in Bethesda, Dallas, and Forth Worth. As an RDC, Stewart instructs recruits in military and physical drills, demonstrates proper procedures for maintaining ship conditions, and trains future Sailors for the fleet.



The biggest challenge, according to Stewart, is teaching recruits the proper customs and traditions associated with being a U.S. Navy Sailor.



“Most of the young men and women who come here have a lot of bad habits,” Stewart says. “Teaching them how the chain of command works, the importance of respecting authority, and the details necessary to manage their time wisely are all things that we constantly have to work on. On the flip side, by the end of training I get to see their development over time, which is extremely rewarding. Once they learn to stop being 88 individuals and eventually become a division that can tackle any task thrown their way, I know I’ve done my job.”



Much of Stewart’s drive to shape the future of the Navy is deeply rooted in his personal connection to naval service.



“Serving in the Navy is an honor. In 2020, I provided funeral honors to my father who served for 20 years. It warms my heart that when I die my boys will be able to witness that for me as well. I am glad that I have been able to devote 14 years of service, and I'm truly excited about the potential to give 14 more. The opportunities and responsibilities presented to every Sailor is truly unique, and after all these years I’m still genuinely enthusiastic for the future.”



Looking ahead, Stewart has set ambitious goals for the rest of his naval career.



“My more immediate goal is to be promoted to chief. After that, I plan to submit a package to commission as an officer. Whatever else comes my way, I’ll be happy knowing that I’ll make the most of where I am and that my family will be well taken care of.”



Stewart continues to contribute to the Navy’s mission, upholding the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



