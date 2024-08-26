Unlock Your Health With Patient Advocates and Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinators

Courtesy Photo | Did you know that military hospitals and clinics come with a support staff of people...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Did you know that military hospitals and clinics come with a support staff of people who can help you navigate the healthcare process? These include patient advocates and Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinators. You can find them at any military hospital or clinic. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Did you know that military hospitals and clinics come with a support staff of people who can help you navigate the healthcare process? These include patient advocates and Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinators. You can find them at any military hospital or clinic.

“You may have questions or concerns about TRICARE coverage, costs, or the quality of care at a military hospital or clinic. Patient advocates and BCACs are people you can contact,” said Calvin Keller, Health Systems Analyst, Benefit Education & Research Team at the Defense Health Agency. “They’re committed to answering your questions and addressing your concerns both with the facility and with TRICARE contractors.”



Who should you contact, and when? That depends on the type of question, issue, or concern you have. Read below to learn about patient advocates and BCACs. You will learn how they differ and how you can get in touch when you need one.



What is the role of the patient advocate?

You may have already heard about patient advocates. Every military hospital or clinic has a patient advocate. They are the go-to resource when you have concerns or questions about healthcare services you received at a military hospital or clinic. Or perhaps you just want to let someone know about a great experience you had at a military hospital or clinic.



Patient advocates are trained experts on the Patient Bill of Rights and Responsibilities. They can explain the content and give you a copy. They’re also there for you when you or a family member has a concern you’d like addressed, investigated, and resolved.



If you have a question or concern, contact the patient advocate. Their responsibilities include:



• Listening to patient concerns

• Responding timely to complaints

• Explaining military hospital or clinic policies, procedures, and operations

• Mediating concerns between the patient and medical team



What is the role of the Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator?

Like the patient advocate, BCACs are your advisor. However, the BCAC’s main job is to help you understand and access TRICARE benefits and services to meet your needs.



BCACs can explain your TRICARE plan and how your benefit works. They interact with other hospital staff members, regional contractors, and claims processors to help resolve your concerns.



BCACs can address TRICARE-related questions including:



• Eligibility

• Enrollment

• Referrals and pre-authorizations

• Claims processing delays

• Covered services

• The Military Health System Nurse Advice Line

• Getting healthcare services outside the military hospital or clinic



How do you find a patient advocate or BCAC?

Each military hospital or clinic has contact information for the patient advocate and BCAC. You can ask the hospital staff for their office location. Or you can look up their information online on Find a Military Hospital or Clinic page or in the Customer Service Community Directory.



Want to email your patient advocate? They’re just a few clicks away. Look on the homepage of your military hospital or clinic website for the blue tile that says “Connect with a Patient Advocate.” Clicking on this tile will let you email your patient advocate directly.



It’s important to know what resources are available to help you make the best healthcare decisions for you and your family. If you have questions or concerns about your care, unlock your health by seeking help from a patient advocate or BCAC.



