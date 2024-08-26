Thousands support Global Medic 2024 exercise at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 2024 Global Medic Exercise are shown Aug. 5, 2024, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 2024 Global Medic Exercise are shown Aug. 5, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During August 2024, some 6,000 service members were participating in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, but those same thousands of troops also cross-flowed in participating in the 2024 Global Medic exercise at the installation as well. According to Army Reserve Medical Command (ARMEDCOM), Global Medic had two iterations in 2024. Once was held at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif., earlier in the year, and the second was held in August at Fort McCoy. Commanders bring their Soldiers and units to Global Medic as a capstone military medical training event to put previous individual and collective training in a theater context consistent with Big Army’s posture transition away from counterinsurgency to large-scale combat operations, ARMEDCOM stated about the training. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

During August 2024, some 6,000 service members were participating in the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, but those same thousands of troops also cross-flowed in participating in the 2024 Global Medic exercise at the installation as well.



According to Army Reserve Medical Command (ARMEDCOM), Global Medic had two iterations in 2024. Once was held at Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif., earlier in the year, and the second was held in August at Fort McCoy.



“Commanders bring their Soldiers and units to Global Medic as a capstone military medical training event to put previous individual and collective training in a theater context consistent with Big Army’s posture transition away from counterinsurgency to large-scale combat operations,” ARMEDCOM stated about the training.



Throughout the exercise at Fort McCoy, Global Medic operations operated from numerous areas of the installation. At Tactical Training Base-Justice on Fort McCoy’s North Post, a large encampment of troops were set up at the austere location with a large number of medical units.



Those units included the 439th Multi-Functional Medical Battalion, 912th Field Hospital, 423rd Hospital Augmentation Detachment, 301st Hospital Augmentation Detachment, 329th Company (Ground Ambulance), 393rd Company (Medical Logistics), 328th Detachment (Combat Stress CTL), and 327th Detachment (Combat Stress).



At Justice, besides sleeping quarters and work areas for “deployed” troops, there was also a field hospital that was “up and running for most of the exercise,” according to one Soldier who supported the training from Justice.



And much like Tactical Training Base-Justice, the encampment at Young Air Assault Strip on Fort McCoy’s South Post that supported Global Medic was also significant and maybe larger than the footprint at Justice.



From Young, more medical units also operated, and the area served as the main headquarters for Global Medic 2024. Those units included the 8th Medical Brigade, 818th Hospital Center, 865th Field Hospital, 258th Immediate Care Ward, 322nd Medical Detachment, an En Route Patient Staging System, and more.



A moulage center for the exercise was also set up at the Regional Training Site-Medical area on the cantonment area of Fort McCoy. Hundreds of Soldiers worked through that area throughout the exercise.



Global Medic participants also worked jointly with partners from other services and other nations. For example, Canadian armed forces members were a part the exercise throughout in a wide variety of ways. And service members from the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps also were participating in the exercise.



At Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, also on South Post, the Air Force Reserve held their Patriot Medic 2024 exercise that coincided with the Global Medic training. There, aeromedical evacuation and more were practiced with a variety of aircraft as part of the training.



Global Medic participants were also visited by Lt. Gen. John Harter, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, the 15th command sergeant major of the Army Reserve, on Aug. 9.



On Aug. 10, ARMEDCOM hosted a General Officer Steering Committee at Fort McCoy with eight other general officers, including ARMEDCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michael Yost, Medical Readiness and Training Command Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jeff McCarter, 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support Desert Medics Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Marsiglia, ARMEDCOM Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Thad Collard, and 807th Medical Command (Deployment Support) Deputy Commanding General Brig. Gen. Todd Traver, states an ARMEDCOM Facebook post.



“The generals were joined by senior officers and senior (noncommissioned officers) NCOs, including command sergeants major and command chief warrant officers,” the post states.



And of course, Fort McCoy Garrison staff as well as post tenant organizations were doing their part to support the large training effort.



For example, the Fort McCoy food-service team put in a large effort to make sure everyone training had the food supplies they needed. The team includes the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Food Program Management Office (FPMO) and the LRC Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO); the full food-service contractor DCT Inc.; and food suppliers, such as Sysco Foods of Baraboo, Wis.



By the numbers, for food-service support, the team provided a significant number of items throughout the training, Pisney said.



LRC officials said for food service the SSMO supported CSTX/Global Medic with Class I in the following quantities: Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs), 100,992 meals; Unitized Group Rations (UGRs), 99,316 servings; UHT milk, 51,840 containers; bagged ice, 110,140 pounds; and additional enhancements such as cereal, fresh fruit, salad mix, and salad dressings.



Fort McCoy Garrison staff with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security also were key players in successful exercise support with range scheduling, range maintenance, airfield and airport support, warehouse and supply support, and much more.



Other Fort McCoy organizations that supported Global Medic training and Soldiers included the Fort McCoy Commissary, Fort McCoy Exchange, and the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and its McCoy’s Community Center. The Wisconsin USO center at Fort McCoy also hosted hundreds of the Soldiers as they stayed at the installation as well.



Learn more about Global Medic by visiting the ARMEDCOM website at https://www.usar.army.mil/ARMEDCOM or the Medical Readiness and Training Command webpage at https://www.usar.army.mil/ARMEDCOM/MRTC.



