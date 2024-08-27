BOLT: adapt and thrive

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – Air University’s Air Command and Staff College, in partnership with Auburn University’s Warrior Research Center, is leading the charge in human performance enhancement with the BOLT initiative, a comprehensive program designed to improve the overall wellness of university students and faculty.



Through its comprehensive approach, BOLT seeks to ensure that Airmen are not only prepared to meet the immediate demands of their roles, but are also able to adapt and thrive in an era of Great Power Competition.



“The overall goal is to enhance Airmen’s human performance by giving them the knowledge, skills, and abilities to continually improve upon their wellbeing,” said Lt. Col. Jared Sandstrom, director of operations at the 21st Student Squadron at the Air Command and Staff College. “Our greatest resource is our Airmen. By improving our own resilience, performance and quality of life, we will be better equipped to meet the demands thrust upon us, and ensure we are mission ready today, not tomorrow.”



After testing the initiative with faculty members, the program began its first round with students in August and is beginning to show promising results.



“My experience during the assessment was quite insightful and constructive,” said Maj. Christopher Tobiere, student assigned to the 21st Student Squadron. “The comprehensive nature of the assessment allowed me to gain a better understanding of my strengths and weaknesses, which will help me focus my efforts on targeted fitness and development.”



While the current assessments are primarily focused on the physical pillar of the Comprehensive Airman Fitness Model, the aim is to eventually encompass all four pillars of physical, mental, spiritual and social.



“I believe the BOLT initiative will foster a culture of health and fitness within the institution, promoting a more holistic approach to professional development that integrates physical well-being with academic and leadership training,” said Tobiere. “Overall, the BOLT initiative has the potential to improve the physical readiness and overall effectiveness of both students and faculty, contributing to Air University’s mission of developing well-rounded and capable leaders.”

