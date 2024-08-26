Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA and Jordanian Armed Forces Sign Joint Requirements Implementation Plan

    JORDAN

    08.04.2024

    Story by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Amman, Jordan –The Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Royal Medical Services (RMS) of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) signed a joint requirements implementation plan (JRIP) on August 4th, 2024. Dr. Ada A. Bacetty, Department Chief of DTRA’s Biological Threat Reduction Program (BTRP), and Brigadier General Dr. Yousef Zreiqat, Director General of the RMS, chaired a signing ceremony at the King Hussein Medical City in Amman, Jordan.

    The JRIP is a non-legally binding agreement that outlines a plan for BTRP to partner with RMS in establishing a cohort of trainers who can train partners in Jordan and the Middle East region on how to diagnose and characterize pathogens using molecular and genomic sequencing techniques safely and securely. This engagement is intended to increase the Government of Jordan’s ability to detect and characterize biological pathogens and strengthen the Government of Jordan’s ability to prevent and respond to disease outbreaks. The training program emphasizes both technical skills in addition to bioethics and nonproliferation norms.

    The JRIP outlines commitments from both sides and specifically calls for the RMS to budget for and sustain DTRA provided capabilities. DTRA has been partnering successfully with the Government of Jordan since 2014. DTRA, the RMS and JAF will continue to work together to combating weapons of mass destruction and maintain peace and security at the national, regional, and international levels.

    For more information on DTRA programs, visit www.dtra.mil

