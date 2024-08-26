Landstuhl Regional Medical Center welcomes new senior leader

Photo By Travis Jones | U.S. Army soldiers, friends, and family gather for Landstuhl Regional Medical...... read more read more Photo By Travis Jones | U.S. Army soldiers, friends, and family gather for Landstuhl Regional Medical Facility’s change of responsibility ceremony to celebrate the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Macarenas on Aug. 29, 2024 at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo assumed responsibility of the unit from Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Macarenas.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones) see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center welcomed U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge L. Oquendo and bid farewell to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Omar Mascarenas during an assumption of responsibility ceremony, Aug. 29.



Upon assuming the office of LRMC command sergeant major, Oquendo became the senior noncommissioned officer at the medical center, advising the commander on all issues concerning Soldiers, medical center staff, and patients.



Previously, Oquendo served as the command sergeant major of the 30th Medical Brigade based at Sembach, Germany. He brings with him years of experience in the European theater of operations, having served in Vicenza, Italy and at LRMC.



During the ceremony, Oquendo paid tribute and acknowledged Mascarenas’ leadership and dedication to Soldiers, the hospital staff, and patients.



“Under his guidance, this medical center has consistently provided world-class healthcare to our service members, their families, and our allies. His unwavering commitment to the well-being of our patients and the professional development of our staff has set a standard of excellence that we will strive to maintain. I definitely have big shoes to fill,” said Oquendo.



Mascarenas is retiring after nearly 33 years of service in the U.S. Army.



During his tenure as the command sergeant major of LRMC, Mascarenas devoted much of his time to readiness and professional growth of Soldiers and noncommissioned officers, as well as senior noncommissioned officers.



“Their success is a result of exceptional leaders who take their responsibilities seriously and are dedicated to investing in the development and training of America’s sons and daughters,” said Mascarenas. “Jorge, you will do an incredible job. I know that LRMC is in the best and most capable hands. I cannot wait to see how you will build on the foundation this team has built. I wish you and your family all the best.”



Col. Ted Brown, LRMC commander and host of the ceremony, welcomed Oquendo and his family to team LRMC and expressed his confidence in Oquendo to build on the proud legacy of LRMC during his remarks.



“I have the utmost trust and confidence in your abilities,” said Brown. “I am looking forward to having you as my battle buddy. We look forward to your leadership, wise counsel, and guidance in carrying on the proud legacy of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, providing high quality, compassionate, and safe patient care to our joint warfighters, families, and our entire beneficiary population.”



LRMC is the largest U.S. military hospital outside the continental United States and the only forward- stationed medical center for U.S. and coalition forces, Department of State personnel. LRMC is a Level II Trauma Center verified by the American College of Surgeons, the only Level II U.S. military trauma center overseas, and the only American Trauma Center associated with a foreign trauma system.