CMSSF Visits Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivega, toured Goodfellow AFB, Aug. 16, to see what Guardians experience as the newest detachment at a joint center of excellence for students in the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance career fields.



The base tour included visits to the intelligence training squadrons, Guardian development flight dorms and the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy. It highlighted the integral parts that these facilities play in supporting the Department of Defense’s greater mission and developing joint warfighters. To begin, Bentivega sat down with 17th Training Wing leadership during a mission brief at the Norma Brown building, where he learned the long history of Goodfellow and discussed daily training operations.



Shortly after, Bentivega toured the 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1, where he saw how Guardians had started establishing themselves and developing their own identity in a joint training environment. Det. 1 activated on Nov. 25, 2021. Since then, the detachment has worked to establish inaugural courses in support of Space Training and Readiness Command’s training initiatives and plans to continue to be pioneers for Space Force ISR training.



“So, how do we integrate to build joint warfighters,” asked Bentivega. “How do you develop joint leaders? First and foremost, know your job. Know what it means to be a Guardian.”



Bentivega held an all-call for the Guardians on base to gather and discuss their role in the era of Great Power Competition and how crucial it is that the Space Force builds its own culture and highlights its purpose as a fighting force to distinguish it from its sister services.



“So many people want Guardians on their team, and to do that, we have to make sure that you are committed and you understand what it means to wear this uniform, what it means to be called a Guardian,” Bentivega stressed.



At the end of the tour, Bentivega visited the Louis F. Garland DoD Fire Academy and was briefed on the 9S100 Special Instruments Training. He learned how these specialists train at Goodfellow before deploying to austere locations, where they are expected to perform their duties independently functioning with the responsibilities of multiple Air Force Specialty Codes to accomplish the mission. He discussed with course instructors about the structural development of the course and how it could be applied in training for Guardians.



“Our Goodfellow Guardians absolutely loved the visit and ability to connect with Chief Bentivegna,” expressed Master Sgt. Shaun Bryant, 533rd TRS Det. 1 senior enlisted leader. “Anytime we can have the Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force visit us, it fosters connection with our Guardians and Team Goodfellow as they lead the service’s intelligence initial skills training and develop our Guardians for the service and joint force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 09.03.2024 10:14 Story ID: 479945 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSSF Visits Goodfellow, by A1C Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.