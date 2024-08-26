NMCB-11 Transfers Authority of Camp Mitchell to NMCB-1

Courtesy Photo | (Aug. 30, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Angerman, commanding officer of Naval Mobile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (Aug. 30, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Angerman, commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, right, salutes Capt. Allen Willey, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR) commodore, during the turnover of Camp Mitchell between NMCB 11 and NMCB 1 onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 30, 2024. NMCB 11, assigned to the 22nd NCR, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. see less | View Image Page

Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 transferred authority of Camp Mitchell to NMCB-1 during a ceremony onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 30, 2024.



Cmdr. James Angerman, commanding officer, NMCB-11, saluted his relief, Cmdr. James Stewart, commanding officer, NMCB-1, as the NMCB-1’s colors were hoisted up in place of NMCB-11’s.



Capt. Allen Willey, commodore, 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), presided over the ceremony and spoke about the commitment of the U.S. Navy’s Naval Construction Force (NCF) to provide critical military construction and advanced engineering support in response to global contingencies.



“The NCF plays a pivotal role in delivering military construction and advanced engineering capabilities to support global operations and set theater posture,” said Willey. “Our battalions, as seen with NMCB-11, are designed to be highly flexible and capable of rapid deployment to meet emerging mission, respond to humanitarian crisis, and support our allies and partners.”



This marked the end of NMCB-11’s six-month deployment under 22 NCR. Over the course of their deployment, NMCB-11 Seabees went to work in 14 different countries executing construction and multinational exercises in Europe, Africa, and supported NCF operations in the Middle East.



“Our forces are equipped to enhance security, ensure the free flow of commerce, and provide reassurance to allies around the globe,” said Willey.



NCMB-1 recently completed their advanced phase of pre-deployment training to include unit level and certification exercises in order to take over and execute U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet Seabee missions from their headquarters in Camp Mitchell.



The oncoming commanding officer, Cmdr. Stewart, expressed confidence in his battalion’s ability to meet its mission requirements.



“I am honored to lead this NMCB-1 as we continue the legacy of excellence in the Naval Construction Force,” said Stewart. “Together, we will ensure that our Navy and Joint Forces have the infrastructure and support needed to succeed in any mission, anywhere in the world.”



Taking the helm of the oncoming battalion, Stewart also highlighted their diverse capabilities of operating in challenging conditions.



“As a subordinate unit of Commander, Task Force 68, our battalion’s mission is clear: we build and repair the physical infrastructure, ports, and logistics nodes that enable Fleet maneuver and sustainment,” said Stewart. “With over 500 Seabees and support personnel, NMCB-1 is fully equipped and ready to take on the challenges of this new assignment.”



Homeported in Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., with a detachment in Camp Mitchell, Naval Station Rota, Spain, 22 NCR maintains operational command and control over Naval Construction Forces in the Europe-Africa and Middle East area of operations.



CTF 68, headquartered in Rota, Spain, commands all Navy Expeditionary Forces in U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility and is responsible for providing EOD operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in direct support of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet.