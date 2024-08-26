VTANG Trains in Austria

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Airmen and F-35 Lightning II aircraft from the Vermont Air National Guard will depart for Austria in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 4, to participate in the Airpower Air Show and a multinational training exercise the following week.



“We recognize that an early departure can affect our community, and we are grateful for their patience and support,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Blair, 158th Operations Group Commander. “Our upcoming training will strengthen international ties and ultimately benefit our national security and global stability."



Austria is the Vermont National Guard’s third partner country through the State Partnership Program, which links state National Guards with a partner nation’s military, security forces, and disaster response organizations in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship.



“Our connections through the State Partnership Program have proven instrumental in building strong, lasting relationships,” Blair said. “Training alongside the Austrian Air Force not only improves tactical proficiency, advances interoperability and military cooperation, but also deepens mutual respect and reinforces shared objectives with our European Allies.”



For more information contact Lt. Col. Meghan Smith at (802) 660-5451 or meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil.

