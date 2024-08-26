US, Chilean soldiers reflect on the role of women in the military during Southern Fenix 24

Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | U.S. Army Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura, U.S. Army South public affairs officer-in-charge...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | U.S. Army Maj. Nadine Wiley De Moura, U.S. Army South public affairs officer-in-charge for Southern Fenix 24 (SF24), and Chilean army 1st. Lieutenant Karina Pizarro Sandoval, commander of telecommunications of the 4th Motorized Brigade, bond over their experiences as women in leadership roles in the military, Aug. 31, 2024 in Pozo Almonte, Chile. SF24 is a multinational exercise between the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies aimed at increasing technical and procedural interoperability while strengthening hemispheric cooperation. (DoD photo by Cabo Segundo Matias Moya, Chilean army) see less | View Image Page

POZO ALMONTE, Chile — Amidst the unforgiving climate of the Atacama Desert in Northern Chile, Soldiers from the U.S., Chilean and Argentine armies are coming together to participate in Exercise Southern Fenix 24 (SF24).

Among them are women representing the participating forces, who lend their unique perspectives, insight and decision-making to accomplish the mission and forge international bonds.

SF24 is unique in that it is the first U.S. Army-led exercise to bring the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platform to the U.S. Southern Command area of operation. With over 600 Soldiers on the ground, a tremendous amount of planning and decision-making takes place at every level on a daily basis.

In a variety of job occupations, women weighed in on the importance of meaningful participation in the mission, and to security and defense roles on a larger scale.

“What I bring to the table is something that I think every person at the table brings in their own unique way,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Bethany Laird, a field medical assistant assigned to 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade. “As a woman, I don’t really think it’s any different. I think I’m just a team member and I’m happy to be part of the team.”

Throughout SF24, Laird has handled medical logistics at a unit level, ordering medical supplies and fulfilling platoon leader responsibilities for a team of medics in order to support the HIMARS units.

At the same time, she has had the opportunity to learn from and connect with her Chilean counterparts, both on and off the clock.

“The females from the United States and Chilean military, we’re co-locating, so in the down moments we’re all in the same barracks, and we’re getting to share life-on-life,” said Laird. “And for a lot of it I get to say ‘Yo también! Me too!’”

Pvt. 1st Class Leslie Hernandez-Castro, a HIMARS crew member in Laird’s battalion, shared her perspective as a junior enlisted soldier on the mission. Having completed Initial Entry Training less than eight months ago, she is relatively new to the Army.

She shared a similar sentiment towards her Chilean counterparts.

“I think they’re tough,” said Hernandez-Castro. “They’re working in a combat MOS [military occupational specialty], they’re out there doing their thing.”

Like Laird, Hernandez-Castro has felt that when it comes to accomplishing the mission, gender remains immaterial.

“In the field, when we do our jobs, there’s no ‘she’s a female, you’re a male.’ We just do our job, we work as a team, it’s equal,” said Hernandez-Castro.

Apart from field operations, SF24 also serves to strengthen hemispheric cooperation and collaboration among U.S. Southern Command’s (USSOUTHCOM)international partners. The exercise offers the nations the opportunity to build grass roots human interoperability.

Chilean army Subteniente Karina Alejandra Albornoz Ortiz, acting commander for 6th Division’s Logistics Regiment, has been responsible for organizing, scheduling and delivering required supplies to units participating in the exercise.

She noted the importance of this particular year, which marks the 50th anniversary of the integration of women into the Chilean army.

“For me it is an important milestone, because this hasn’t been an overnight change,” said Albornoz Ortiz. “The impact that a woman has on making decisions in the army is the same as for men, as we all have the same capacity.”

The milestone coincides with USSOUTHCOM's expanded Women’s, Peace, and Security (WPS) initiatives, which emphasize the impact of armed conflict on women and girls and promote their leadership roles at all levels to enhance global security.

The government of Chile has established itself as a regional leader on WPS initiatives, and the anniversary highlights the ongoing commitment of the Chilean military to furthering gender equality and professional development since the early 1970s, when women were first able to join.

Chilean army Cabo Segundo Rocío Belén Lagos López, also assigned to the 6th Division’s Logistics Regiment, felt that women’s perspective was integral, and especially at all levels of influence.

“There are very few females in the unit—sometimes there are female junior soldiers that we are in charge of,” said Lagos López. “We spend 24 hours a day supporting each other, we teach each other, we lift each other up.”

At the same time, she believes this perspective must be applied on a global scale.

“We women can have knowledge to influence as well, not just the men,” said Lagos López. “We can be women and have more knowledge.”

Both in and out of the field, SF24 has provided women with the opportunity to connect, reflect, and consider the necessity of their perspective to ensure success, in this mission and all others.

“When I hear the words ‘global security,’ I think of mankind, which includes people from every different population, every different ethnicity, each gender,” said Laird. “And with that, if the part of the military that I’m in for is to fight and win our nation’s wars, but to promote peace, and to promote liberty and justice for every population, then I think members of that population need to be included in the decision-making process.”

(Story by Army National Guard Spc. Joseph Liggio)

(Translations provided by Spc. Elayne Petterson and Sgt. Connor Savage, 300th Military Intelligence Brigade, Utah National Guard)