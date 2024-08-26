Photo Story: CH-47 Chinook helicopters play big part in supporting 86th Training Division’s CSTX 86-24-02

Photo By Claudia Neve | A CH-47 Chinook helicopter operated by an aircrew with the 5th Battalion, 159th (5th,...... read more read more Photo By Claudia Neve | A CH-47 Chinook helicopter operated by an aircrew with the 5th Battalion, 159th (5th, 159th) General Support Aviation Battalion of Fort Eustis, Va., conducts operations on the cantonment area Aug. 12, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations for the 87th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at the installation. CSTX took place from Aug. 3-17 at Fort McCoy. For the 5th, 159th Soldiers who were supporting the training, they set up shop at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport to conduct their operations, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) officials. Throughout the exercise, four Chinook helicopters of the 5th, 159th could be seen soaring over the installation’s training spaces. The helicopters and their crews ferried troops all over Fort McCoy’s 60,000-acre space, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter operated by an aircrew with the 5th Battalion, 159th (5th, 159th) General Support Aviation Battalion of Fort Eustis, Va., conducts operations Aug. 12, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as part of training operations for the 87th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-24-02 at the installation.



CSTX took place from Aug. 3-17 at Fort McCoy.



For the 5th, 159th Soldiers who were supporting the training, they set up shop at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport to conduct their operations, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS) officials.



Throughout the exercise, four Chinook helicopters of the 5th, 159th could be seen soaring over the installation’s training spaces.



The helicopters and their crews ferried troops all over Fort McCoy’s 60,000-acre space, and more.



The helicopters and crews also supported the 2024 Global Medic Exercise at Fort McCoy which took place alongside CSTX.



Learn more about the battalion by visition their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064588582777.



